Forza X1, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call on August 7

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's research and development efforts for the second quarter of 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Forza X1, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13740485

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Forza X1, Inc.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on the creation, implementation and sale of electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats are being designed as fully integrated electric boats including the hull, outboard motor and control system. For more information, please visit forzax1.com.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@forzax1.com

SOURCE: Forza X1, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771549/Forza-X1-Inc-Announces-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Call-on-August-7