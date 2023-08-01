SKfit Opens Winston-Salem Studio, Announces New NJ Location for 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / SKfit, a fitness franchise specializing in private personal training, has announced its plans for expansion. The franchise, which specializes in one-on-one personalized training in a private setting, has unveiled plans to open its third location in New Jersey in 2024 and launch a new supplement line and merchandise.

In addition, SKfit is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Winston-Salem, North Carolina location in August 2023. This will be the fourth SKfit location, and the franchise has also released details about plans for another 3-5 locations within the next five years.

Each new location will align with the company's vision to create a client-centered fitness environment that strays from the conventional gym model, catering to a diverse range of clientele. In addition, the company has brought on additional team members to staff the Winston-Salem location. All new hires are thoroughly trained and vetted, capable of working with clients of all ages and physical levels.

SKfit will provide its signature personalized workout plans based on free consultations and comprehensive fitness assessments at every new location, as it does with its current locations.

Founder and CEO Sylvester "Sly" King says that the company was founded on the idea that there is a growing audience of fitness enthusiasts who desire personalized attention. "At SKfit, we treat each client as an individual with unique fitness goals," King shares. "We guide them from the very beginning, assessing their current fitness level, identifying any muscle imbalances, and then meshing our results with the client's goals to create a tailored fitness plan."

SKfit offers various personal training packages, ranging from five to 30 sessions. Clients also have the opportunity to join a weekly fitness class held every Saturday for a flat monthly fee. Nutrition also plays a vital role in SKfit's comprehensive approach to fitness. Clients at the Winston-Salem location will have access to a certified fitness nutritional specialist and the SKfit foods book.

Founder and CEO Sylvester "Sly" King

"The growth of the company is encouraging," says King. "It hasn't been easy, but I believe that the core of entrepreneurship is the willingness to sacrifice short-term comfort for long-term success. Essentially, entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won't so you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't."

The company's new supplement line offers products such as multivitamin gummy supplements, Platinum Turmeric with natural extracts, Glutamine Powder, Collagen gummies, and more. "We believe that offering our own line of supplements will complement our personalized training programs, providing our clients with the nutritional support they need to reach their fitness goals," says King. "Good nutrition is fundamental to health and well-being, and these products, alongside our SKfit foods book, will help our clients understand and maintain a balanced diet that aids their fitness journey. Our supplements, like our training sessions, are tailored to the unique needs of each individual, offering a comprehensive and personalized approach to fitness and well-being."

He adds that the company's new merchandise and supplement launch, in concert with the opening of the newest locations, will help SKfit grow and scale. "Our new merchandise and supplement line are not only additions to our product offerings, but also integral components of our expansion strategy," King emphasizes. "As we prepare to open the Winston-Salem store in August and our third New Jersey location next year, we hope that our unique products will enhance our brand's identity, and reinforce our commitment to holistic fitness solutions for our clients."

King also shared his optimistic outlook on the future, mentioning the potential of the combination of new locations, innovative products, and SKfit's unique one-on-one personal training approach to position the company for substantial growth in the coming years.

About SKfit

SKfit is a personalized private training studio that offers personal training, small group classes, stretch therapy, branded workout equipment, and in-house supplements. Founded by Sylvester King, a certified personal trainer for the NASM, SKFit is a franchise with locations in New Jersey and North Carolina.

