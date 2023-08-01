Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader serving all 50 states and 13 countries with 15,000+ points of distribution around the world and a pharmaceutical distributor in 28 countries, is proud to announce that it has entered an exclusive worldwide partnership with WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Flora will launch legendary superstar Hulk Hogan's comprehensive consumer products portfolio through Just Brands. Under the agreement, Flora will produce and sell Hulk Hogan products globally, including Hulk Hogan's hemp-derived pre-rolls, topicals, flower, edibles, CBD, HHC, Delta 8, and Kratom.

"Flora is thrilled to be selected as the exclusive producer for Hulk Hogan products," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer of Flora. "Our award-winning products and Hulk Hogan's status as an icon and American hero will make us the ultimate championship tag team."

"Our exclusive partnership with Flora allows us to deliver Hulk Hogan's vision of a premier brand to the consumer," noted Hulk Hogan, the face of iconic trademarks including "Hulk Hogan," "Hulkamania," "Hollywood Hulk Hogan," and the "Hulkster."

"I am excited to stand behind my brand with Flora. I used to tell my Hulkamaniacs to say their prayers, take their vitamins, and they will never go wrong. Well, let me tell you something, brother. Flora is the ideal partner to make my CBD-infused vitamins," stated Hulk Hogan.

Chad Bronstein, Chairman and President of Carma HoldCo, the leader in licensing for legends and the holding company of iconic brands such as Mike Tyson's "Tyson 2.0," Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip," "Immortal by Hulk Hogan," and others, said this about the partnership:

"We are excited to join forces with Flora to bring Hulk Hogan's iconic brand to new global audiences. When you take Flora's vast distribution network, our ability to create one-of-a-kind consumer experiences, with Hulk Hogan's status and legacy, all roads lead to legendary."

The exclusive agreement has an initial term of three years with mutually agreed-upon consecutive one-year renewal periods. The anticipated initial 24-month top-line sales pilot target is $20 million. Flora is expected to pay a royalty and a license fee for the sales of Hulk Hogan-branded products.





**Use Promo Code HULK to Earn 10% Off Your Next Purchase**

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9845/175654_699b9277f4a71b9f_001full.jpg

About Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is a pop-culture icon widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. The American Hero entertained and inspired tens of millions worldwide for over 35 years, transcending the ring and ushering in the new era of global sports entertainment as we know it today. The Hulk Hogan phenomenon was the first of its kind-and remains an ever-present influence today, generations later.

Hulk Hogan headlined eight editions of WWE's signature event Wrestlemania and reigned as champion for a record-setting 1,474 days, one of the longest in the promotion's history. His match with Andre the Giant still holds the American television viewership records for wrestling with 33 million viewers. His crossover appeal led to notable acting roles spanning film and television, including appearances in Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and the acclaimed Hogan Knows Best.

About Carma HoldCo Inc.

Carma HoldCo Inc. (Carma) creates iconic global brands through licensing and is the brand house behind Mike Tyson's "TYSON 2.0," Ric Flair's "Rich Flair Drip," two-time GRAMMY winner Future's "EVOL by Future," and "Immortal by Hulk Hogan." Carma product distribution spans over 100,000 retailers across 40 states, select Canadian provides, and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit www.carmahold.com

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader serving all 50 states with 15,000+ points of distribution around the world and a pharmaceutical distributor in 28 countries. In the United States, Flora's lifestyle business has established a robust presence across all 50 states, providing us with a solid foundation. Furthermore, we believe we possess substantial potential for international expansion. Based in Germany, we have successfully developed a strong distribution network delivering lifestyle and wellness products to 28 countries. For more information, kindly visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media.





Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9845/175654_1.jpeg

http://floragrowth.com/

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations ir@floragrowth.com

Clifford Starke Clifford.Starke@floragrowth.com

Media:

media@floragrowth.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175654