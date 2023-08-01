Havertys Reports Operating Results for Second Quarter 2023

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 versus second quarter 2022:

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.70 versus $1.27.

Consolidated sales decreased 18.5% to $206.3 million. Comparable-store sales decreased 19.1%.

Gross profit margin increased to 60.5% from 57.9%.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO said, "The impact of inflation and rising interest rates have caused some consumers to pull back on discretionary home related spending. Our second quarter sales reflected this challenge, particularly early in the quarter. The second quarter's average ticket was an all-time high aided by our free in-home design service involvement in 28.6% of sales. Gross profit margin also reached a historic high as freight and product costs declined. Operationally, we are identifying processes for improvement and cost reductions to further improve our efficiency and performance.

We were pleased to secure four excellent locations from the Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy. These stores will allow us to reach more consumers in the Memphis, TN and Destin, FL markets, southeast Florida near Miami, and St. Petersburg in the Tampa Bay Area which is one of the hottest markets in the country. We expect these locations will open as Havertys stores in the first half of 2024. The sites are within our current footprint enabling us to further leverage our investment in a best-in-class distribution network.

We are carefully watching the economic green shoots in the housing market as we enter the second half of the year. Our financial strength and experienced teams position us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 206.3 $ 253.2 $ 431.0 $ 492.2 Gross Profit 124.9 146.6 257.7 287.6 Gross profit as a % of sales 60.5 % 57.9 % 59.8 % 58.4 % SGA Variable 41.0 45.9 85.9 90.4 Fixed 69.0 72.2 142.5 142.9 Total 110.0 118.1 228.4 233.3 SGA as a % of sales Variable 19.9 % 18.2 % 19.9 % 18.4 % Fixed 33.4 % 28.5 % 33.1 % 29.0 % Total 53.3 % 46.7 % 53.0 % 47.4 % Pre-tax income 15.8 28.7 31.3 54.4 Pre-tax income as a % of sales 7.7 % 11.3 % 7.3 % 11.1 % Net income 11.8 21.7 24.2 41.1 Net income as a % of sales 5.7 % 8.6 % 5.6 % 8.4 % Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.70 $ 1.27 $ 1.44 $ 2.37

Other Financial and Operations Data Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 EBITDA (in millions)(1) $ 38.3 $ 62.8 Sales per square foot $ 189 $ 232 Average ticket $ 3,250 $ 3,122

Liquidity Measures



Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 Cash Returns to Shareholders 2023 2022 Operating cash flow $ 40.1 $ 26.3 Share repurchases $ - $ 25.0 Dividends 9.4 8.8 Capital expenditures (40.5 ) (13.5 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 9.4 $ 33.8 Free cash flow $ (0.4 ) $ 12.8 Cash at period end $ 116.1 $ 150.2

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Same Period of 2022

Total sales down 18.5%, comp-store sales down 19.1% for the quarter. Total written sales were down 14.7% and written comp-store sales declined 15.2% for the quarter.

Gross profit margins increased to 60.5% in 2023 from 57.9% in 2022. In 2023, the change in the LIFO reserve generated a positive impact on gross profit of $3.4 million compared to a negative impact of $2.5 million in 2022.

SG&A expenses were 53.3% of sales versus 46.7% and decreased $8.1 million. The primary drivers of this change are: decrease of $3.0 million in selling expenses due to lower commissioned-based compensation expense offset partially by increased third-party credit costs. decrease of $1.4 million in occupancy costs driven by decreased rent expenses primarily from a $1.8 million lease incentive payment. decrease in warehouse and delivery costs of $1.9 million primarily from lower compensation and fuel costs, demurrage fees, and a reduction in usage of temporary labor. decrease of $1.1 million in advertising expenses driven by lower television advertising costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 are $116.1 million.

Generated $40.1 million in cash from operating activities primarily from solid earnings performance and changes in working capital including $10.1 million in vendor repayments and accrued liabilities, and an increase in other assets and liabilities of $11.6 million.

Invested $40.5 million in capital expenditures including $28.2 million for the purchase of our Florida distribution center from our landlord in May.

Paid $9.4 million in quarterly cash dividends during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

No debt outstanding at June 30, 2023 and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

We expect gross profit margins for 2023 will be between 59.5% to 60.0%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence. Our estimated gross profit margins are based on anticipated changes in product and freight costs and its impact on our LIFO reserve.

Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2023 are expected to be in the $286.0 to $289.0 million range, a reduction in our previous guidance related to advertising and warehouse and delivery costs. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2023 are anticipated to be in the 19.5% to 19.7% range.

Our effective tax rate for 2023 is expected to be 25% excluding the impact from the vesting of stock-based awards, potential tax credits, and any new tax legislation.

Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2023 are approximately $57.0 million.

We expect retail square footage will increase approximately 1.6% in 2023 over 2022 as we open four stores and close one during the year.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 206,289 $ 253,216 $ 431,042 $ 492,162 Cost of goods sold 81,394 106,608 173,363 204,593 Gross profit 124,895 146,608 257,679 287,569 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 110,016 118,129 228,377 233,283 Other (income) expense, net 14 (45 ) 9 115 Total expenses 110,030 118,084 228,386 233,398 Income before interest and income taxes 14,865 28,524 29,293 54,171 Interest income, net 973 144 1,983 218 Income before income taxes 15,838 28,668 31,276 54,389 Income tax expense 4,046 6,960 7,112 13,319 Net income $ 11,792 $ 21,708 $ 24,164 $ 41,070 Basic earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.73 $ 1.31 $ 1.49 $ 2.45 Class A Common Stock $ 0.68 $ 1.25 $ 1.41 $ 2.33 Diluted earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.70 $ 1.27 $ 1.44 $ 2.37 Class A Common Stock $ 0.67 $ 1.22 $ 1.38 $ 2.27 Cash dividends per share: Common Stock $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 Class A Common Stock $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.54 $ 0.49

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,143 $ 123,126 $ 143,454 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,959 6,804 6,722 Inventories 114,722 118,333 134,053 Prepaid expenses 11,734 9,707 10,523 Other current assets 14,914 18,283 14,653 Total current assets 257,472 276,253 309,405 Property and equipment, net 169,091 137,475 131,230 Right-of-use lease assets 199,698 207,390 222,702 Deferred income taxes 16,829 15,501 18,769 Other assets 13,100 12,430 12,190 Total assets $ 656,190 $ 649,049 $ 694,296 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,289 $ 23,345 $ 35,093 Customer deposits 45,589 47,969 90,762 Accrued liabilities 41,798 48,676 48,122 Current lease liabilities 36,799 34,442 34,539 Total current liabilities 144,475 154,432 208,516 Noncurrent lease liabilities 178,835 186,845 198,338 Other liabilities 27,297 18,373 20,716 Total liabilities 350,607 359,650 427,570 Stockholders' equity 305,583 289,399 266,726 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 656,190 $ 649,049 $ 694,296

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 24,164 $ 41,070 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,017 8,664 Share-based compensation expense 4,439 4,196 Other (256 ) (1,444 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 3,611 (22,022 ) Customer deposits (2,380 ) (8,135 ) Other assets and liabilities 11,637 (966 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,104 ) 4,942 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,128 26,305

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (40,482 ) (13,548 ) Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment 23 52 Net cash used in investing activities (40,459 ) (13,496 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Dividends paid (9,414 ) (8,819 ) Common stock repurchased - (25,001 ) Taxes on vested restricted shares (4,083 ) (1,675 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,497 ) (35,495 )

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period (13,828 ) (22,686 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 129,930 172,862 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 116,102 $ 150,176

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 31,276 $ 54,389 Interest income, net (1,983 ) (218 ) Depreciation 9,017 8,664 EBITDA $ 38,310 $ 62,835

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

