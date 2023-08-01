Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These documents are available on the Company's investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: https://www.everestglobal.com/investor-relations/financials/annual-disclosures.

