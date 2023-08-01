Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following:

The previously announced sale of the commercial plaza, located at 425 Caradoc St. S., Strathroy, Ontario closed on July 28, 2023. As previously announced, consideration for the sale was $6,650,000 cash.

On August 1, 2023, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable to shareholders of record on August 8, 2023 (Record Date). Payment of the dividend is expected to be on or about August 15, 2023.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital is able to monetize and realize a very positive return from this investment," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO, "and we are also pleased to be able to provide a tangible return on investment to the shareholders of the Company."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tempus Capital Inc.

"Russell Tanz"

President and CEO

1-416-446-7898

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175715