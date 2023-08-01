Ritani, Leading Online Jeweler, Comments on Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's Epic Love Island-Worthy Engagement

Ritani, Leading Online Jeweler, Congratulates and Shares Insight on Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's Epic Love Island-Worthy Engagement, Featuring a Mesmerizing Oval-Cut Diamond Ring Estimated at 6 to 10 Carats, Cementing the Couple's Everlasting Love Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked Head of Customer Success Juliet Gomes for her expert opinion on Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's engagement ring. "The ring, estimated to be anywhere from 6 to 10 carats, boasts a thin yellow gold band coated in pavé diamonds. The slim band and minimalist setting enhance the diamond's apparent size and create a stunning contrast, setting the diamond apart," explained Gomes.





Ritani Diamond Collar Engagement Ring Yellow Gold





After four years together, professional boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury recently proposed to his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, in an epic Love Island-worthy engagement. A video capturing the heartwarming moment was shared via their Instagram accounts, featuring their adorable six-month-old daughter, Bambi. Molly-Mae proudly flaunted a stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring, leaving fans and followers in awe.

The love story between Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague began during Season 5 of the popular dating game show Love Island in 2019. Though they didn't win the competition, their romance blossomed, leading to a lasting relationship. Their journey took an exciting turn when Molly-Mae shared news of her pregnancy in September 2022, and in January of this year, they welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Bambi.

Tommy Fury orchestrated a picturesque cliffside proposal in Ibiza, sparing no expense with hundreds of roses and even a surprise appearance from Molly-Mae's favorite singer, RuthAnne. To keep everything a surprise, Tommy cleverly arranged a fake event, leading Molly-Mae to the stunning engagement destination.

In an emotional video, Molly-Mae, dressed in an elegant ivory jumpsuit, approached Tommy, who lovingly cradled their daughter, Bambi. As she watched, Tommy dropped to one knee and presented her with a dazzling oval-cut diamond engagement ring, sealing the moment with a heartfelt proposal.

Oval-cut diamond engagement rings have been a prominent trend among celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively, and Simone Biles, capturing the hearts of admirers worldwide.

Ritani, as a leading online jeweler, congratulates Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague on their beautiful engagement and wishes them a lifetime of happiness together. As a brand known for crafting exquisite jewelry, Ritani embraces the spirit of love and commitment that Tommy and Molly-Mae's engagement represents.

To read more about this celebrity engagement or to start building your version of this engagement ring, visit: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/love-island-stars-molly-mae-hague-and-tommy-fury-are-engaged-her-ring-may-be-worth-close-to-$1M!

