The platform aims to boost player lifetime value at a time when gaming revenues are falling. Conductive.ai's platform boosts LTV and retention rates of players by rewarding gameplay with sustainable stablecoin rewards. The infrastructure built by Conductive.ai promises the best-in-class onboarding for normal game players and does not require any Web3 experience from either developer or user.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Conductive.ai is disrupting the modern gaming landscape with its proprietary platform aimed to solve stagnated growth in game revenue. Games that integrate Conductive.ai's solution will experience lengthened player lifetimes, increasing player lifetime value.





Conductive.ai's solution adds a layer of player engagement onto games, giving developers additional tools such as a player reward distribution system and an analytics suite, which work together to shape strategies that encourage players to return to the game.

The platform is being built at a critical time for the game industry - mobile gaming revenue declined 6.7% in 2022 even though there was a surge in downloads, indicating a need for game developers to explore new methods of converting players into recurring, paying customers.

"Within an evolving gaming market, it is crucial for games to find new ways to retain their players. This is true even for top-performing games that are on the market. Conductive.ai's platform fulfills that function - our platform points game developers toward the formula for success, and players will find the games with our platform even more fun to engage with," said Steve Ip, CEO and Co-Founder of Conductive.ai.

The platform is scalable, making it suitable forgames with any player-base size.

The vision of Conductive.ai is to solve the biggest problem in the current gaming landscape by making user acquisition more effective and enabling stronger player engagement. Additionally, this exposes mainstream users around the world to Web3 technology without demanding any familiarity with Web3 wallets or technical processes.

End-to-end infrastructure for player engagement

Conductive.ai's platform includes a "Zero-Click" onboarding tool that streamlines Web3 account creation and sign-ins, eliminating the friction prevalent in many platforms that utilize Web3 technology.

The platform makes it easy for games to reward gameplay using stablecoins and digital collectibles, creating a player base that is constantly motivated to return to the game.

For additional utility, Conductive.ai's built-in analytics dashboard enables the creation of user segments that reveal further insights about a game's players, giving the developer a clear view of the most valuable players and vital data that helps define better gameplay.

Innovation with prominent endorsement

Conductive.ai's founding team has decades of cumulative professional experience in gaming and Web3 technology. It is now applying that knowledge to help developers utilize Web3 infrastructure to create stronger player communities and improve their games' performance.

This has attracted the backing of industry-leading investors. Conductive.ai's seed round was led by Animoca Brands, with participating investors that included Kraken Ventures, Bixin Ventures, Sound Ventures, Rubik Ventures, Sfermion, Oyster Ventures, Blue Lion Global, Axia8 Ventures, Unanimous Capital and Everest Ventures.

"Conductive.ai's solution serves an important purpose for the entire gaming industry, including Animoca Brands' broad portfolio of Web3 games and traditional games. The way Conductive.ai improves engagement for games also gives developers the means to become closer with their players, allowing them to get even more out of the games they enjoy," said Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands.

Conductive.ai is currently seeking additional partnerships with game developers of all types. To find out more about Conductive.ai's game-focused engagement platform, visit the website or send an email.

About Conductive.ai

Conductive.ai is the developer of an engagement platform designed to boost player-lifetime value for games. This infrastructure layer enables game developers to increase player engagement and retention, as well as produce new monetization opportunities. Conductive.ai aims to complete the mission of onboarding the next billion users into Web3.

