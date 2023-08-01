Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a leader in scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, announces a record in monthly order volume. In the month of July, the company received orders totaling C$1 million, 50% higher than C$673k received in June of 2023 and 65% higher than C$611k received in July of 2022. Compared to the previous record which was set during the November 2022 pre-holiday spending season at C$965k, the July 2023 order volume was 5% higher. The company is very pleased with this summer month result and believes the focus on effective ad spend and careful sales pipeline management positions the company very well for the rest of the year and the upcoming 2023 holiday season.

Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires, said, "This company milestone serves as a demonstration of the dedication and tenacity of our entire team. Their consistent efforts have continued to turn our strategic vision into tangible results, and for that, I extend my sincere appreciation.

While we recognize and appreciate this achievement, it's important to underscore that these results align with our expectations. Our robust forecasting models and meticulous planning have long predicted this level of success. This achievement reaffirms the accuracy of our forecasts and the effectiveness of our strategies. This is not just a landmark accomplishment, but also a reaffirmation of our team's strength and resilience."

Although the improvement in the inventory levels played an important role in supporting the strong sales, and particularly repeat purchases, management continues to seek external sources of financing, necessary to bolster the company's inventory position in advance of seasonally higher sales in the months of Q3 and Q4. The company expects to provide a further update on the financing progress in the near term.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC QB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Josh Bruni, CEO

