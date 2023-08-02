

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $690 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $2.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.7% to $3.45 billion from $5.63 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $690 Mln. vs. $1.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $3.45 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.



