

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):



Earnings: -$5.23 million in Q2 vs. $2.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 million or $0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $75.42 million in Q2 vs. $72.99 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $76.0 m to $78.0 m Full year revenue guidance: $302.0 m to $306.0 m



