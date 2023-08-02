Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Moonbound Mining Ltd. (CSE: MML) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 23, 2023, it has entered into an assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") with Continental Lithium Africa Development Corporation ("Continental Lithium"), a private arm's length British Columbia company, dated July 31, 2023, whereby the Company agreed to take an assignment (the "Assignment") of all of the benefits and obligations of Continental Lithium contained in the amended Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") dated June 23, 2023 among Continental Lithium, Alfeus Tomas and Paulus Nghifikepunye (the "Transaction").

The MOU contemplates a joint venture to be formed in connection with seven mining licenses located in Namibia, referred to as the Strathmore mining claims, which are located in the Cape Cross - Uis area Pegmatite Belt (CUPB). The CUPB stretches 115km from Cape Cross in the West to Uis in the East and can be as wide as 24km.

On completion of the Transaction (the "Closing"), the Company has agreed to issue 12,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.12 per Unit in consideration for the Assignment. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of the closing of the Transaction. Upon execution of the LOI, the Company advanced a refundable deposit of $100,000 (the "Deposit") to Continental Lithium, which Deposit will be returned to the Company if the Transaction does not close. The Company has agreed to pay a finders' fee equal to 1,250,000 units in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.19 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Share and one share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of the closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction will be completed pursuant to available exemptions under applicable legislation.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including acceptance of the CSE. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About the Company

Moonbound Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Yak Property located in northwestern British Columbia and acquiring other mineral exploration properties. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDARplus (www.sedar.com).

