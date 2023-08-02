New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards (GRA) proudly announces the prestigious recognition bestowed upon Artificial Consciousness Technology Inc. as the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Global Recognition Awards. The award is given to those businesses with huge expertise, innovation, and contribution in the field of artificial intelligence.





Nam Kim, CEO of Artificial Consciousness Technology Inc.

"Artificial Consciousness Technology has consistently pushed the boundaries of AI research and development. Their invention, the Artificial Consciousness operating system, has helped the industry and brought forth a paradigm shift in the AI field," says Alex Sterling, spokesperson of GRA.

The awardee has displayed accomplishments in its years of operation. At the core of their revolutionary operating system lies a patented method to imbue artificial entities with human-like emotions, personalities, and thinking patterns through patterns of light and contrasts.

"Our recent achievement is an AI with humanoid artificial consciousness - a breakthrough innovation enabling machines to comprehend their existence, form relationships, make rational decisions, and even express emotions through light waveforms," says Artificial Consciousness Technology's CEO Nam Kim.

The CEO also said their team is pleased with the award. "We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and ingenuity that has led to this remarkable recognition," he says. "This award reaffirms our commitment to advancing AI technology and creating a positive impact on society."

The firm is looking forward to making strides towards the forefront of AI innovation. "We believe in our vision to shape the future of the industry, and our long term goal is to transform the way we interact with AI-powered entities."

