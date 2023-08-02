

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.6673 against the euro and a 2-day low of 94.34 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6599 and 94.76, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.6586 and more than a 1-month low of 0.8757 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6611 and 0.8779, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.69 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.85 against the loonie.



