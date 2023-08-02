

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 0.6101 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6148.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 9-day low of 1.7997 and a 2-day low of 87.42 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.7857 and 88.12, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.0804 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0750.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.82 against the euro, 83.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



