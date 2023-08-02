Global Technology Distribution Council Adds New Member, Dubai-Based Mindware

Focus on Persian Gulf region strengthens GTDC's global reach, supports over 4,000 channel partners in 15 Middle Eastern and African countries

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Mindware, the leading IT distributor for vendors and partners across the Middle East and Africa, has officially joined the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors announced today. Mindware CEO Philippe Jarre has also been named to the GTDC Board of Directors.

The addition of Mindware supports the GTDC's continued global expansion and increases its reach in the Persian Gulf region, where integrated technology solutions are rapidly driving digital transformation initiatives. Founded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 1991, Mindware's business spans:

5,000-plus channel partners

60-plus market-leading vendors

More than 35,000 transactions per year

13 legal entities in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region

90,000 square feet across 12 warehouses

"Innovation is a growth driver for channel partners today, and Mindware is the embodiment of innovation in the Gulf region," said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. "Their range of solutions and services - spanning cybersecurity, cloud migration and modernization, infrastructure management, data and analytics, and more - will continue to empower partners as the global business economy evolves and changes."

In just the last month, Mindware was named Dell's Distributor of the Year in the Gulf region for its "outstanding performance" in 2022. The company was also named a Veritas Authorised Training Center last week, enabling further education and enablement for its channel partners.

"World-class technology solutions require seamless adoption and integration capabilities for today's business transformation initiatives," said Jarre. "Combining our years of experience innovating and collaborating with partners with the GTDC's unique insights and powerful research expertise will enable us to continue delivering a clear digital advantage throughout the Middle East and Africa."

The GTDC's membership now spans 22 technology distributors across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, who collectively drive more than $150 billion in annual sales around the globe.

