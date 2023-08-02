Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
01.08.23
20:01 Uhr
8,730 Euro
-0,048
-0,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7009,00008:08
8,9028,99808:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2023 | 07:34
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group 2023 Second Quarter Results

The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2023 Second Quarter and First Half Results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/media/corporate_press_releasesor consulting the accompanying PDF:

Iveco Group consolidated revenues of €4.2 billion (up 24% year-on-year).

Adjusted EBIT of €301 million (up €183 million) and adjusted net income of €156 million.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1.2 billion.

Full year 2023 Financial Guidance updated upwardsagain.

Consolidated revenues of €4,180 million, up 24.0%. Net revenues of Industrial Activities of €4,108 million, up 23.4%, mainly due to positive price realisation and higher volumes and mix.

Adjusted EBIT of €301million (€183 million increase compared to Q2 2022), with a 7.2%margin (up 370 bps compared to Q2 2022). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of €266 million (€91 million in Q2 2022) and margin at 6.5% (up 380 bps compared to Q2 2022), with a steadily improving re-positioning of our vehicles supporting a strong price realization more than offsetting higher raw material and energy costs.

Adjusted net income of €156 million (€96 million increase compared to Q2 2022). Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.57 (up €0.37 compared to Q2 2022).

Financial expenses of €83 million (€28 million in Q2 2022), increasing mainly as a consequence of higher interest rates and the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina and Türkiye.

Reported income tax expense of €61 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR) of 28% reflecting different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and some other discrete items.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1,166 million (€1,727 million at 31st December 2022). Free cash flow of Industrial Activitiespositive for €131 million, €242 million higher compared to Q2 2022 primarily due to higher sales, positive price realisation and lower level of unfinished products (due to increased components availability in the latter part of June), partially offset by the acquisition of the full ownership of the former Nikola Iveco Europe JV.

Available liquidity at €3,764 million as of 30th June 2023, down €216 million from 31st March 2023, including €2,006 million of undrawn committed facilities.

Attachment

  • 20230802_PR_IVG_Q2_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60d7af88-bb9c-49ba-99ba-256964e16f2b)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.