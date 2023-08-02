

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro445 million, or Euro0.40 per share. This compares with Euro363 million, or Euro0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to Euro5.201 billion from Euro5.186 billion last year.



Siemens Healthineers AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro445 Mln. vs. Euro363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.40 vs. Euro0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro5.201 Bln vs. Euro5.186 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: €2 to€2.20 basic shr Full year revenue guidance: Growth of -1% to 1%



