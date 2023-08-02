Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC
Dividend Announcement
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the second interim dividend for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 of 1.85 pence per Ordinary Share.
This second interim dividend will be paid on 29 September 2023 to members on the register at the close of business on 1 September 2023. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 31 August 2023.
2 August 2023
Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90