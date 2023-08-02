MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

2 August 2023

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Nick Greenwood will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 10th August 2023 at 2.30 pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Investor Relations Team Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281Email: ir@frostrow.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732