Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.08.23
08:06 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,008
-0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
02.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 1 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.942 
                                    GBP0.934 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090 
 
                                    GBP0.939186 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097091

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,788,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1045       1.096         XDUB      09:21:05      00066436028TRLO0 
2139       1.096         XDUB      09:21:05      00066436027TRLO0 
3200       1.098         XDUB      09:21:05      00066436031TRLO0 
213       1.098         XDUB      09:21:05      00066436030TRLO0 
2500       1.098         XDUB      09:21:05      00066436029TRLO0 
3838       1.090         XDUB      11:08:52      00066439455TRLO0 
1891       1.096         XDUB      13:18:22      00066443155TRLO0 
213       1.096         XDUB      13:18:22      00066443154TRLO0 
498       1.096         XDUB      13:18:22      00066443153TRLO0 
1686       1.096         XDUB      13:18:22      00066443152TRLO0 
3352       1.100         XDUB      15:26:02      00066448808TRLO0 
498       1.100         XDUB      15:26:02      00066448807TRLO0 
212       1.100         XDUB      15:26:02      00066448806TRLO0 
1918       1.100         XDUB      15:26:02      00066448805TRLO0 
19        1.098         XDUB      15:28:07      00066448977TRLO0 
3352       1.098         XDUB      15:28:07      00066448976TRLO0 
213       1.098         XDUB      15:36:02      00066449318TRLO0 
1400       1.100         XDUB      15:36:02      00066449320TRLO0 
1813       1.100         XDUB      15:36:02      00066449319TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2988       93.60         XLON      09:54:01      00066437169TRLO0 
387       93.40         XLON      10:02:47      00066437490TRLO0 
3147       93.40         XLON      10:02:47      00066437491TRLO0 
3360       93.90         XLON      14:01:53      00066444783TRLO0 
220       94.20         XLON      14:57:34      00066447297TRLO0 
744       94.20         XLON      14:57:34      00066447298TRLO0 
662       94.20         XLON      15:00:04      00066447499TRLO0 
514       94.20         XLON      15:08:04      00066448046TRLO0 
592       94.20         XLON      15:08:04      00066448047TRLO0 
1284       94.20         XLON      15:08:04      00066448048TRLO0 
1568       94.20         XLON      15:26:03      00066448809TRLO0 
1568       94.20         XLON      15:26:35      00066448854TRLO0 
1589       94.20         XLON      15:28:07      00066448974TRLO0 
1300       94.20         XLON      15:28:07      00066448975TRLO0 
77        94.20         XLON      15:48:07      00066450010TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  261679 
EQS News ID:  1693633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
