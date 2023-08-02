DJ Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results 02-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 August 2023 Genel Energy plc Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2023 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline on 25 March 2023 has resulted in minimal sales and no payments from the KRG since that date. This has materially impacted both our current and expected cash flows, with the current period seeing a free cash out flow. Approval of the Iraqi budget in June put in place a framework for the restart of payments and exports, with production from Kurdistan incorporated in the budget, and this was an important step. Discussions are now ongoing between Iraq and Türkiye regarding the commercial and political arrangements that would enable the resumption of exports. As we await a positive outcome to discussions between Iraq and Türkiye, we retain a material cash position, prioritised for investment in new assets, and remain clear and determined on our direction of travel. We have accelerated the ongoing reshaping of our portfolio, organisation, and plans, and we continue to diligently review assets and businesses that can support delivery of the business that we have framed over the past 12 months. Given the USD170 million impact so far that the lack of payments and revenue is expected to have on our liquidity at year-end, and with no clear line of sight on when either pipeline exports or payments will restart, we have taken the decision to suspend the dividend. We remain committed to building a business with predictable, repeatable, and diversified cash flows, which would ultimately support the re-establishment of a dividend programme." Results summary (USD million unless stated) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 80 108 101 Production (bopd, working interest) 13,440 30,420 30,150 Revenue 51.3 245.6 432.7 EBITDAX1 19.4 212.3 361.6 Depreciation and amortisation (27.2) (84.4) (149.2) Net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets (17.7) - (201.3) Net (Impairment)/reversal of impairment of receivables (9.9) 12.8 8.2 Exploration expense (0.3) - (1.0) Operating (loss) / profit (35.7) 140.7 18.3 Cash flow from operating activities 39.2 216.3 412.4 Capital expenditure 47.5 74.7 143.1 Free cash flow2 (35.1) 128.7 234.8 Cash 425.0 412.1 494.6 Total debt 273.0 280.0 274.0 Net cash / (debt)3 158.2 141.3 228.0 Basic (LPS) / EPS (¢ per share) (14.6) 45.4 (2.6) Dividends declared for the period (¢ per share) - 6 18 1. EBITDAX is operating (loss)/profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation, impairmentof property, plant and equipment, impairment of intangible assets and impairment/reversal of impairment ofreceivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 7 3. Reported cash less debt reported under IFRS (page 7)

Summary

-- The prolonged closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline has materially impacted production, which averaged13,440 bopd in H1 (H1 2022: 30,420)

-- Two payments totalling USD61 million were received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') in theperiod, with USD110 million now overdue

-- Given the loss of cash flow in the period and the lack of visibility on both the timing of pipelineexports resuming and the re-establishment of a reliable record of payments, Genel has suspended its dividendprogramme

-- In addition, the Company will assess the timing of further investment in Somaliland following thecompletion of civil engineering work, based on the financial outlook at the time

-- Work on assessing the future plans for Sarta, with a goal of making operations profitable, has been mademore challenging by the investment environment, and consequently Genel has informed the Ministry of NaturalResources of its intention to surrender the asset and terminate the Sarta PSC

-- Significant cash balance of USD425 million at 30 June 2023 (USD496 million at 31 March 2023) is prioritisedfor addition of new assets

-- Net cash of USD158 million at 30 June 2023 (USD229 million at 31 March 2023)? Total debt of USD273 million at 30 June 2023 (USD274 million at 31 March 2023)

-- A socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix:? Zero lost time injuries ('LTI') and zero tier one loss of primary containment events at Genel andTTOPCO operations - Three million work hours since the last LTI

Outlook

-- As a consequence of the reduction in operational activity, Genel has right-sized the organisation andreduced spend compared to expectations at the start of 2023? Genel currently expects full year capital expenditure to be c.USD70 million (original guidance USD100-125million), with two thirds of this already spent

-- Limited local sales are ongoing from the Tawke licence

-- Genel continues to actively review and work up opportunities to invest our cash to build a business thatdelivers resilient, reliable, and diversified cash flows that support a repeatable dividend programme in thelong-term

-- The London-seated international arbitration regarding Genel's claim for substantial compensation from theKRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The trial remains scheduled forFebruary 2024

CEO STATEMENT

The first half of the year has been dominated by the lengthy outage of the Iraq-Türkiye export pipeline, which has caused the suspension of both our production and payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government. Only two payments were received in the period before the pipeline was shut. This has exacerbated our receivable position and has led to a material decline in our expected cash flows. Previous expectations for our year-end 2023 cash position have been impacted by around USD170 million so far (USD110 million outstanding for oil produced that was expected to be received this year, and a loss of cash as a result of the lack of production for the months from April to July 2023).

This lack of cash receipts has led to the suspension of the dividend. The Company is committed to building a business with predictable, repeatable, and diversified cash flows that would support the re-establishment of a dividend programme.

We continue to see positive news flow about a potential restart and it is reported that there has been inter-government dialogue, but there remains no clear visibility on exactly when exports will resume.

We remain of the belief that the shut-down will not continue in the long-term, and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ('KRI') has committed to International Oil Companies operating in Kurdistan that the terms under PSCs will not be reviewed, and that all amounts owed will be paid.

The Federal Government of Iraq budget has been approved, which puts in place a framework that should enable exports to restart quickly once agreement has been reached between Türkiye and Iraq. The budget states that Kurdistan production will be sold by the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organisation ('SOMO') and, in return, the KRG will receive budget payments from the Federal Government of Iraq. While agreements are in place on paper, we await to see how they are practically implemented on the ground.

Given the ongoing uncertainty, we have made decisions to minimise our spend, while accelerating our cost-reduction and efficiency drive that was already underway.

