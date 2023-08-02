Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results -4

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results 02-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 August 2023 Genel Energy plc Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2023 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline on 25 March 2023 has resulted in minimal sales and no payments from the KRG since that date. This has materially impacted both our current and expected cash flows, with the current period seeing a free cash out flow. Approval of the Iraqi budget in June put in place a framework for the restart of payments and exports, with production from Kurdistan incorporated in the budget, and this was an important step. Discussions are now ongoing between Iraq and Türkiye regarding the commercial and political arrangements that would enable the resumption of exports. As we await a positive outcome to discussions between Iraq and Türkiye, we retain a material cash position, prioritised for investment in new assets, and remain clear and determined on our direction of travel. We have accelerated the ongoing reshaping of our portfolio, organisation, and plans, and we continue to diligently review assets and businesses that can support delivery of the business that we have framed over the past 12 months. Given the USD170 million impact so far that the lack of payments and revenue is expected to have on our liquidity at year-end, and with no clear line of sight on when either pipeline exports or payments will restart, we have taken the decision to suspend the dividend. We remain committed to building a business with predictable, repeatable, and diversified cash flows, which would ultimately support the re-establishment of a dividend programme." Results summary (USD million unless stated) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 80 108 101 Production (bopd, working interest) 13,440 30,420 30,150 Revenue 51.3 245.6 432.7 EBITDAX1 19.4 212.3 361.6 Depreciation and amortisation (27.2) (84.4) (149.2) Net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets (17.7) - (201.3) Net (Impairment)/reversal of impairment of receivables (9.9) 12.8 8.2 Exploration expense (0.3) - (1.0) Operating (loss) / profit (35.7) 140.7 18.3 Cash flow from operating activities 39.2 216.3 412.4 Capital expenditure 47.5 74.7 143.1 Free cash flow2 (35.1) 128.7 234.8 Cash 425.0 412.1 494.6 Total debt 273.0 280.0 274.0 Net cash / (debt)3 158.2 141.3 228.0 Basic (LPS) / EPS (¢ per share) (14.6) 45.4 (2.6) Dividends declared for the period (¢ per share) - 6 18 1. EBITDAX is operating (loss)/profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation, impairmentof property, plant and equipment, impairment of intangible assets and impairment/reversal of impairment ofreceivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 7 3. Reported cash less debt reported under IFRS (page 7)

Summary

-- The prolonged closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline has materially impacted production, which averaged13,440 bopd in H1 (H1 2022: 30,420)

-- Two payments totalling USD61 million were received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') in theperiod, with USD110 million now overdue

-- Given the loss of cash flow in the period and the lack of visibility on both the timing of pipelineexports resuming and the re-establishment of a reliable record of payments, Genel has suspended its dividendprogramme

-- In addition, the Company will assess the timing of further investment in Somaliland following thecompletion of civil engineering work, based on the financial outlook at the time

-- Work on assessing the future plans for Sarta, with a goal of making operations profitable, has been mademore challenging by the investment environment, and consequently Genel has informed the Ministry of NaturalResources of its intention to surrender the asset and terminate the Sarta PSC

-- Significant cash balance of USD425 million at 30 June 2023 (USD496 million at 31 March 2023) is prioritisedfor addition of new assets

-- Net cash of USD158 million at 30 June 2023 (USD229 million at 31 March 2023)? Total debt of USD273 million at 30 June 2023 (USD274 million at 31 March 2023)

-- A socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix:? Zero lost time injuries ('LTI') and zero tier one loss of primary containment events at Genel andTTOPCO operations - Three million work hours since the last LTI

Outlook

-- As a consequence of the reduction in operational activity, Genel has right-sized the organisation andreduced spend compared to expectations at the start of 2023? Genel currently expects full year capital expenditure to be c.USD70 million (original guidance USD100-125million), with two thirds of this already spent

-- Limited local sales are ongoing from the Tawke licence

-- Genel continues to actively review and work up opportunities to invest our cash to build a business thatdelivers resilient, reliable, and diversified cash flows that support a repeatable dividend programme in thelong-term

-- The London-seated international arbitration regarding Genel's claim for substantial compensation from theKRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The trial remains scheduled forFebruary 2024

CEO STATEMENT

The first half of the year has been dominated by the lengthy outage of the Iraq-Türkiye export pipeline, which has caused the suspension of both our production and payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government. Only two payments were received in the period before the pipeline was shut. This has exacerbated our receivable position and has led to a material decline in our expected cash flows. Previous expectations for our year-end 2023 cash position have been impacted by around USD170 million so far (USD110 million outstanding for oil produced that was expected to be received this year, and a loss of cash as a result of the lack of production for the months from April to July 2023).

This lack of cash receipts has led to the suspension of the dividend. The Company is committed to building a business with predictable, repeatable, and diversified cash flows that would support the re-establishment of a dividend programme.

We continue to see positive news flow about a potential restart and it is reported that there has been inter-government dialogue, but there remains no clear visibility on exactly when exports will resume.

We remain of the belief that the shut-down will not continue in the long-term, and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ('KRI') has committed to International Oil Companies operating in Kurdistan that the terms under PSCs will not be reviewed, and that all amounts owed will be paid.

The Federal Government of Iraq budget has been approved, which puts in place a framework that should enable exports to restart quickly once agreement has been reached between Türkiye and Iraq. The budget states that Kurdistan production will be sold by the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organisation ('SOMO') and, in return, the KRG will receive budget payments from the Federal Government of Iraq. While agreements are in place on paper, we await to see how they are practically implemented on the ground.

Given the ongoing uncertainty, we have made decisions to minimise our spend, while accelerating our cost-reduction and efficiency drive that was already underway.

Further investment in Sarta, already challenging from a technical and economic point of view, is now not feasible, and we have informed the Ministry of Natural Resources of our intention to surrender the licence and terminate the PSC. This is a disappointing outcome for an asset of which the field partners had great expectations. The team did a great job in bringing it to production quickly and professionally, but the geology was not what had been expected, and the licence has been impaired accordingly.

While we are confident that exports to Ceyhan will resume in the future, we are focused on preserving maximum liquidity available to invest in new production assets in order to diversify and increase the resilience of our cash flows. This is of even greater importance following the decision to exit Sarta.

We have a clear business model and plan and a remaining liquidity balance that supports cash generative diversification of the business. We have a dedicated team in place analysing opportunities that will take the business in the right direction by adding near-term income, diversifying our portfolio and delivering reliable and repeatable cash flows.

OPERATING REVIEW

Production

Production in the first half of 2023 was negatively impacted by the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline. Production continued until storage capacity at fields was reached. For Tawke this was at the end of March, Sarta 3 April, and Taq Taq 22 May.

Upon reopening of the export pipeline, Genel fields have the potential to rapidly resume production. Sarta will remain shut-in as Genel relinquishes the asset.

Gross production Net production Gross production Net production (bopd) Q2 2023 Q2 2023 H1 2023 H1 2023 Tawke 0 0 46,970 11,740 Taq Taq 1,884 829 2,760 1,220 Sarta 48 14 1,605 480 Total 1,932 843 51,335 13,440

PRODUCING ASSETS

Tawke PSC (25% working interest)

Gross production from the Tawke licence averaged 93,880 bopd during the first quarter of 2023, with the Peshkabir field contributing 49,480 bopd (59,360 bopd in Q4 2022) and the Tawke field 44,400 bopd (47,140 bopd in Q4 2022) during this period.

Production in Q1 2023 was in line with expectations, and down from the previous quarter due to planned well workovers initiated in February. There was no production in Q2 due to the export pipeline being closed.

Given the uncertain timing of export resumption and, importantly, of payments by the KRG for previous oil sales, the operator DNO (in full alignment with Genel) scaled back spend, including drilling. While five wells were completed and another three wells spudded in Q1 2023, no new wells have been spudded since and the number of active rigs at the Tawke licence will drop from four at the start of 2023 to none in the second half of the year.

Limited local sales began in June, selling stored oil to the local market.

Sarta (30% working interest)

Genel had previously stated that the Company's focus was on making ongoing production from Sarta profitable. Given the investment required to achieve this, and the current uncertainty over a resumption of payments, Genel has informed the Ministry of Natural Resources of its intention to surrender the asset and thereby terminate the Sarta PSC.

Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator)

Prior to the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, production from Taq Taq was in line with expectations, having averaged 3,610 bopd in Q1. In line with Genel's focus on reducing costs, and lack of clarity regarding the resumption of payments, the planned drilling of a well at Taq Taq in 2023 has now been dropped.

PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS

Somaliland

The Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment is now complete, and civil work continues for the drilling of the Toosan-1 well on the highly prospective SL10B13 block (51% working interest and operator).

Once civil works are complete, in line with Genel's focus on reducing costs, the Company will assess timing of further investment based on the financial outlook at the time.

Morocco

The farm-out programme on the Lagzira block (75% working interest and operator) is ongoing.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The ongoing closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline resulted in no sales for the period of pipe shutdown from the end of March to the end of the period.

(all figures USD million) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Brent average oil price USD80/bbl USD108/bbl USD101/bbl Revenue 51.3 245.6 432.7 Production costs (21.7) (24.1) (51.1) Cost recovered production asset capex (39.7) (41.3) (85.9) Production business net (expense) / income after cost recovered capex (10.1) 180.2 295.7 G&A (excl. non-cash) (9.3) (8.6) (19.2) Net cash interest1 (2.2) (12.5) (19.2) Working capital 42.7 (38.2) (9.7) Payments for deferred receivables 16.5 46.3 94.4 Payment delays (49.5) - (44.4) Free cash flow before investment in growth (11.9) 167.2 297.6 Pre-production capex (7.8) (33.4) (57.2) Working capital and other (15.4) (5.1) (5.6) Free cash flow (35.1) 128.7 234.8 Dividend paid (33.5) (32.3) (47.9) Other - 2.0 - Purchases of own bonds (1.0) - (6.0) Net change in cash (69.6) 98.4 180.9 Cash 425.0 412.1 494.6

1 Net cash interest is bond interest payable less bank interest income (see note 5)

Financial priorities of 2023

The table below summarises our progress against the 2023 financial priorities of the Company as set out in our 2022 results.

2023 financial priorities Progress -- In the face of a reduction in -- Maintain business resilience and balance sheet strength income, capital expenditure materially reduced, and interim dividend suspended -- Put our significant cash balance to work, earning -- Genel continues to actively screen appropriate returns to deliver value to shareholders primarily and work up opportunities through our dividend programme and diversify our cash generation -- Final dividend paid -- Deliver the 2023 work programme on time and on budget, and continue simplification of the business with a focus on optimisation and cost control and investment in business -- Work programme reduced due to improvement external conditions

Financial results

Income statement

(all figures USD million) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Brent average oil price USD80/bbl USD108/bbl USD101/bbl Production (bopd, working interest) 13,440 30,420 30,150 Profit oil 18.2 88.4 149.2 Cost oil 31.3 70.8 141.1 Override royalty 1.8 86.4 142.4 Revenue 51.3 245.6 432.7 Production costs (21.7) (24.1) (51.1) G&A (excl. depreciation and amortisation) (10.2) (9.2) (20.0) EBITDAX 19.4 212.3 361.6 Depreciation and amortisation (27.2) (84.4) (149.2) Exploration expense (0.3) - (1.0) Net impairment / write-off of oil and gas assets (17.7) - (201.3) Net (impairment) / reversal of impairment of receivables (9.9) 12.8 8.2 Net finance expense (5.0) (14.6) (25.4) Income tax expense - - (0.2) (Loss) / Profit (40.7) 126.1 (7.3)

H1 2023 production of 13,440 bopd is reduced from the comparative period (H1 2022: 30,420 bopd) because of the pipeline closure. This has resulted in a reduction in revenue from USD246 million to USD51 million alongside the change in pricing from Brent to the realised sales price for Kurdistan blend crude ('KBT') starting from September 2022 and the completion of Tawke overriding royalty by July 2022.

Production costs of USD22 million decreased from the prior period (H1 2022: USD24 million), with cost per barrel USD9.0/ bbl in 2023 (H1 2022: USD4.4/bbl), principally caused by pipeline closure, fixed costs, and Sarta being loss-making.

Corporate cash costs were USD9 million (H1 2022: USD9 million), in line with previous period.

The decrease in revenue resulted in a similar decrease to EBITDAX, which was USD19 million (H1 2022: USD212 million). EBITDAX is presented in order to illustrate the cash profitability of the Company and excludes the impact of costs attributable to exploration activity, which tend to be one-off in nature, and the non-cash costs relating to depreciation, amortisation, impairments and write-offs.

Depreciation of USD24 million (H1 2022: USD56 million) and Tawke intangibles amortisation of USD3 million (H1 2022: USD28 million) decreased due to lower production and pipeline closure.

The Company has reported an impairment expense of USD18 million relating to Sarta. A net impairment expense of USD10 million has been recognised relating to the expected credit loss on overdue receivables. Further explanation is provided in note 2 to the financial statements.

Interest income of USD11 million (H1 2022: USD0.5 million) has significantly increased as a result of the increase in interest rates, in turn reducing our cost of debt. Bond interest expense of USD13 million (H1 2022: USD13 million) was in line with previous period. Other finance expense of USD3 million (H1 2022: USD2 million) related to non-cash discount unwinding on provisions.

In relation to taxation, under the terms of KRI production sharing contracts, corporate income tax due is paid on behalf of the Company by the KRG from the KRG's own share of revenues, resulting in no corporate income tax payment required or expected to be made by the Company. Tax presented in the income statement was related to taxation of the service companies (H1 2023: nil, H1 2022: nil).

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure was reduced to USD48 million (H1 2022: USD75 million), with spend on production and pre-production assets combined of USD44 million, and exploration assets of USD4 million:

(all figures USD million) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Cost recovered production capex 39.7 41.4 85.9 Pre-production capex - oil 3.8 27.0 47.5 Other exploration and appraisal capex 4.0 6.3 9.7 Capital expenditure 47.5 74.7 143.1

Cash flow, cash, net cash and debt

Gross proceeds received totalled USD61 million (H1 2022: USD254 million).

(all figures USD million) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Brent average oil price USD80/bbl USD108/bbl USD101/bbl EBITDAX 19.4 212.3 361.6 Working capital 19.8 4.0 50.8 Operating cash flow 39.2 216.3 412.4 Producing asset cost recovered capex (37.9) (33.1) (77.8) Development capex (16.0) (22.2) (50.4) Exploration and appraisal capex (6.1) (17.7) (20.0) Interest and other (14.3) (14.6) (29.4) Free cash flow (35.1) 128.7 234.8

Free cash flow is presented in order to illustrate the free cash generated for equity. Free cash outflow was USD35 million (H1 2022: USD129 million inflow) with an overall decrease due to delay in proceeds and lower Brent.

(all figures USD million) H1 2023 H1 2022 FY 2022 Free cash flow (35.1) 128.7 234.8 Dividend paid (33.5) (32.3) (47.9) Other - 2.0 - Bond repayment (1.0) - (6.0) Net change in cash (69.6) 98.4 180.9 Opening cash 494.6 313.7 313.7 Closing cash 425.0 412.1 494.6 Debt reported under IFRS (266.8) (270.8) (266.6) Net cash / (debt) 158.2 141.3 228.0

The 2025 bonds have two financial covenant maintenance tests:

Financial covenant Test H1 2023 Equity ratio (Total equity/Total assets) > 40% 53% Minimum liquidity > USD30m USD425m

Net assets

Net assets at 30 June 2023 were USD457 million (31 December 2022: USD528 million) and consist primarily of oil and gas assets of USD330 million (31 December 2022: USD327 million), net trade receivables of USD95 million (31 December 2022: USD117 million) and net cash of USD158 million (31 December 2022: USD228 million).

Liquidity / cash counterparty risk management

The Company monitors its cash position, cash forecasts and liquidity on a regular basis. The Company holds surplus cash in treasury bills or on time deposits with a number of major financial institutions. Suitability of banks is assessed using a combination of sovereign risk, credit default swap pricing and credit rating.

Going concern

The Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern.

The Company is in a net cash position with no near-term maturity of liabilities.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties that may seriously affect its performance, future prospects or reputation and may threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The following risks are the principal risks and uncertainties of the Company, which are not all of the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company: the KRI natural resources industry and regional risk, notably the current closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline and lack of oil export payments, as well as the recovery of the USD110 million outstanding receivable; the development and recovery of oil reserves; reserve replacement; M&A activity; corporate governance failure; capital structure and financing; local community support; the environmental impact of oil and gas extraction; and health and safety risks. Further detail on many of these risks was provided in the 2022 Annual Report.

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors confirm that these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and that the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely:

-- an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on thecondensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remainingsix months of the financial year; and

-- material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-partytransactions described in the last annual report.

The directors of Genel Energy plc are listed in the Genel Energy plc Annual Report for 31 December 2022. A list of current directors is maintained on the Genel Energy plc website: www.genelenergy.com

By order of the Board

Paul Weir

CEO

1 August 2023

Luke Clements

CFO

1 August 2023

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Year 6 months to 30 June 6 months to 30 June 2023 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 Note USDm USDm USDm Revenue 3 51.3 245.6 432.7 Production costs 4 (21.7) (24.1) (51.1) Depreciation and amortisation of oil assets 4 (27.2) (84.3) (149.1) Gross profit 2.4 137.2 232.5 Exploration expense 4 (0.3) - (1.0) Net write-off of intangible assets 4,8 - - (75.8) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4,9 (17.7) - (125.5) Net (impairment) / reversal of impairment of 4,10 (9.9) 12.8 8.2 receivables General and administrative costs 4 (10.2) (9.3) (20.1) Operating (loss) / profit (35.7) 140.7 18.3 Operating (loss) / profit is comprised of: EBITDAX 19.4 212.3 361.6 Depreciation and amortisation 4 (27.2) (84.4) (149.2) Exploration expense 4 (0.3) - (1.0)

Net write-off of intangible assets 4,8 - - (75.8) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4,9 (17.7) - (125.5) Net (impairment) / reversal of impairment of 4,10 (9.9) 12.8 8.2 receivables Finance income 5 10.5 0.5 6.7 Bond interest expense 5 (12.7) (13.0) (25.9) Other finance expense 5 (2.8) (2.1) (6.2) (Loss) / Profit before income tax (40.7) 126.1 (7.1) Income tax expense 6 - - (0.2) (Loss) / Profit and total comprehensive (expense) / (40.7) 126.1 (7.3) income Attributable to: Owners of the parent (40.7) 126.1 (7.3) (40.7) 126.1 (7.3) (Loss) / Earnings per ordinary share ¢ ¢ Basic 7 (14.6) 45.4 (2.6) Diluted 7 (14.6) 45.0 (2.6) (LPS) / EPS excluding impairments1 (4.7) 40.8 66.7

1(LPS) / EPS excluding impairment is profit / (loss) and total comprehensive income / (expense) adjusted for the add back of net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net impairment/reversal of impairment of receivables divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

At 30 June 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2022 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Note USDm USDm USDm Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 8 80.4 165.1 79.1 Property, plant and equipment 9 249.2 362.4 248.1 329.6 527.5 327.2 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 100.6 165.0 121.7 Cash and cash equivalents 425.0 412.1 494.6 525.6 577.1 616.3 Total assets 855.2 1,104.6 943.5 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables (0.8) (3.5) (1.2) Deferred income (5.9) (10.0) (6.5) Provisions (53.7) (45.4) (52.2) Interest bearing loans 11 (266.8) (270.8) (266.6) (327.2) (329.7) (326.5) Current liabilities Trade and other payables (64.9) (91.8) (82.4) Deferred income (6.5) (6.5) (6.8) (71.4) (98.3) (89.2) Total liabilities (398.6) (428.0) (415.7) Net assets 456.6 676.6 527.8 Owners of the parent Share capital 43.8 43.8 43.8 Share premium account 3,863.9 3,914.1 3,897.4 Accumulated losses (3,451.1) (3,281.3) (3,413.4) Total equity 456.6 676.6 527.8

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Share Share premium Accumulated losses Total equity capital USDm USDm USDm USDm At 1 January 2022 43.8 3,947.5 (3,410.2) 581.1 Profit and total comprehensive income - - 126.1 126.1 Contributions by and distributions to owners Share-based payments - - 2.8 2.8 Dividends paid1 - (33.4) - (33.4) At 30 June 2022 (Unaudited) 43.8 3,914.1 (3,281.3) 676.6 At 1 January 2022 43.8 3,947.5 (3,410.2) 581.1 Loss and total comprehensive expense - - (7.3) (7.3) Contributions by and distributions to owners Share-based payments - - 4.1 4.1 Dividends provided for or paid1 - (50.1) - (50.1) At 31 December 2022 (Audited) and 1 January 2022 43.8 3,897.4 (3,413.4) 527.8 Loss and total comprehensive expense - - (40.7) (40.7) Contributions by and distributions to owners Share-based payments - - 3.0 3.0 Dividends provided for or paid1 - (33.5) - (33.5) At 30 June 2023 (Unaudited) 43.8 3,863.9 (3,451.1) 456.6

1 The Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 does not define the expression "dividend" but refers instead to "distributions". Distributions may be debited to any account or reserve of the Company (including share premium account).

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Note 31 Dec 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 2022 USDm USDm USDm Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) / Profit for the period / year (40.7) 126.1 (7.3) Adjustments for: Net finance expense 5 5.0 14.6 25.4 Taxation 6 - - 0.2 Depreciation and amortisation 28.5 85.9 152.0 Exploration expense 4 0.3 - 1.0 Net impairments, write-offs / (write-backs) 4 27.6 (12.8) 193.1 Other non-cash items (royalty income and share-based cost) (0.9) (3.7) (7.4) Changes in working capital: Decrease in trade receivables 12.5 11.8 47.2 Decrease / (Increase) in other receivables 0.8 (0.5) - (Decrease) / Increase in trade and other payables (4.3) (5.5) 1.7 Cash generated from operations 28.8 215.9 405.9 Interest received 5 10.5 0.5 6.7 Taxation paid (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) Net cash generated from operating activities 39.2 216.3 412.4 Cash flows from investing activities Net payments of intangible assets (6.1) (17.3) (20.0) Net payments of property, plant and equipment (53.9) (55.3) (128.2) Net cash used in investing activities (60.0) (72.6) (148.2) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to company's shareholders (33.5) (32.3) (47.9) Bond repayment 11 (1.0) - (6.0) Lease payments (1.7) - (3.8) Interest paid (12.6) (13.0) (25.6) Net cash used in financing activities (48.8) (45.3) (83.3) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (69.6) 98.4 180.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period / year 494.6 313.7 313.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period / year 425.0 412.1 494.6

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. Basis of preparation

Genel Energy Plc - registration number: 107897 (the Company), is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey with a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT.

