DJ Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 02-Aug-2023 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 31 March 2023 including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 6 September 2023 The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 March 2023 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com. The Company's 2023 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 6 September 2023 commencing at 3:00pm. As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM). The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary Halfords Group plc The Appendix to this announcement is a supplement to our preliminary statement of Financial Results made on 21 June 2023 (the "Final Results Announcement"). It contains the information required pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Final Results Announcement and should be read together with the Final Results Announcement. This information is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. Appendix The Chief Financial Officer's Report in the preliminary statement of the Final Results Announcement issued on 21 June 2023 includes a commentary on the principal commercial and financial risks and uncertainties to achieving the Group's objectives. Further details of other principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Halfords Group are set out on pages 76 to 81 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. Specific financial risks (e.g. credit risk, foreign currency) are detailed in note 21 to the Financial Statements on pages 198 to 202 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. The following is extracted in full and unedited form from the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. Our Principal Risks and Uncertainties Capability and Capacity to Effect Change Failure to build sufficient capacity and capability (in terms of our people, processes, and systems) to successfully implement the transformation required across the business, may result in the expected benefits of our strategy not being delivered, thereby risking the future sustainability of the business. Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Continue to align our change plan with the key . A dedicated Transformation and Change team lead by the Group Strategy Director and objectives of the corporate supported by experienced Programme and Project Managers has supported the successful strategy. delivery of change projects. . Further enhance tracking . The continued advancement of our change programme is managed through a Transformation and monitoring of project Board, providing the necessary governance for delivery of the strategy. The Transformation progress and delivery Board ensures there is a robust approval process for each project, allocates resource and through use of software. monitors progress. Programme and Project Managers are in place within the business to whom projects can be assigned and this has been supplemented by specialist resource to boost capability. In affecting change, Halfords is requiring all contributing colleagues to observe the principles of Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed ("RACI"). . Enhance change capability more broadly across the wider business.

Stakeholder Support and Confidence in Strategy

Failure to secure and maintain our stakeholders' (investors, suppliers, colleagues) support for our strategy, will mean they may lose confidence in the business and withdraw their resources.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Maintain progress on the delivery of our strategic objectives. . Throughout the year we have sought to engage internal and external stakeholders to ensure their . Continue to proactively engage with investors through scheduled understanding of our performance and strategy. events and transparent and regular communication, demonstrating progress against the targets laid out at our Capital Markets Day. . The CMD in April 2023 provided further support and understanding . Enhance understanding of colleague engagement through more regular surveys throughout the year and continuing our regular listening groups.

Value Proposition

If investment in our motoring product value proposition and group value perception is insufficient to retain existing customers and/or attract new ones, and/or we lose market share to online retailers and discounters, the impact could be a loss of sales volume. Pricing decisions will be important in the current environment. There is a risk that investing in price without a corresponding increase in volume leads to a diminution of financial returns and equally that increasing prices outside of market movements, could damage our value perception.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Maintaining an agile trading . Our strategy emphasises the importance of creating value for customers by plan, flexing promotions to respond delivering advice and services alongside the sale of a product and during the year to a changing customer landscape. we rolled out solution selling across the business to ensure that we were meeting customers needs. . Enhancing our financial services proposition to offer more flexible . We also invested to support customers in a cost of living crisis, reducing payment options to customers. thousands of prices across our motoring category and launching our "Never Beaten On Price" campaign on a number of fitted product categories, including tyres. In addition, we continued to improve our financial services offering, cycle to work proposition and pre-loved bike offer, making our products accessible to more . Growing and enhancing the customers. Motoring Loyalty Club to help even more customers enjoy savings and benefits. Our value proposition was further enhanced by the Motoring Loyalty Club, which grew to 1.7m members during the year. This provided members with access to a wide range of benefits and discounts. Introducing dynamic pricing in garages to enable customers to make their own choices around price and convenience.

Brand Appeal and Market Share

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)