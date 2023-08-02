Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
02.08.23
08:06 Uhr
2,410 Euro
-0,070
-2,82 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4702,56009:53
Dow Jones News
02.08.2023 | 08:37
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 
02-Aug-2023 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 31 March 2023 
including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 6 September 2023 
 
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 March 2023 and Notice of Annual 
General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its 
website www.halfordscompany.com. 
 
The Company's 2023 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, 
Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 6 September 2023 commencing at 3:00pm. 
 
As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes 
through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM). 
 
The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous 
years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company 
Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders 
by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the 
Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting 
itself. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General 
Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly 
at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
Halfords Group plc 
 
The Appendix to this announcement is a supplement to our preliminary statement of Financial Results made on 21 June 
2023 (the "Final Results Announcement"). It contains the information required pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rule 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Final Results Announcement and 
should be read together with the Final Results Announcement. This information is not a substitute for reading the full 
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. 
 
Appendix 
 
The Chief Financial Officer's Report in the preliminary statement of the Final Results Announcement issued on 21 June 
2023 includes a commentary on the principal commercial and financial risks and uncertainties to achieving the Group's 
objectives. 
 
Further details of other principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Halfords Group are set out on pages 76 to 81 
of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. Specific financial risks (e.g. credit risk, foreign currency) are detailed in 
note 21 to the Financial Statements on pages 198 to 202 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. 
 
The following is extracted in full and unedited form from the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. 
 
 
Our Principal Risks and Uncertainties 
 
Capability and Capacity to Effect Change 
Failure to build sufficient capacity and capability (in terms of our people, processes, and systems) to successfully 
implement the transformation required across the business, may result in the expected benefits of our strategy not 
being delivered, thereby risking the future sustainability of the business. 
 
Current Mitigation                                     Focus in 2024 
                                              . Continue to align our 
                                              change plan with the key 
. A dedicated Transformation and Change team lead by the Group Strategy Director and    objectives of the corporate 
supported by experienced Programme and Project Managers has supported the successful    strategy. 
delivery of change projects. 
 
 
                                              . Further enhance tracking 
. The continued advancement of our change programme is managed through a Transformation  and monitoring of project 
Board, providing the necessary governance for delivery of the strategy. The Transformation progress and delivery 
Board ensures there is a robust approval process for each project, allocates resource and through use of software. 
monitors progress. Programme and Project Managers are in place within the business to whom 
projects can be assigned and this has been supplemented by specialist resource to boost 
capability. In affecting change, Halfords is requiring all contributing colleagues to 
observe the principles of Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed ("RACI").   . Enhance change capability 
                                              more broadly across the 
                                              wider business.

Stakeholder Support and Confidence in Strategy

Failure to secure and maintain our stakeholders' (investors, suppliers, colleagues) support for our strategy, will mean they may lose confidence in the business and withdraw their resources. 

Current Mitigation                  Focus in 2024 
                           . Maintain progress on the delivery of our strategic objectives. 
 
. Throughout the year we have sought to engage 
internal and external stakeholders to ensure their  . Continue to proactively engage with investors through scheduled 
understanding of our performance and strategy.    events and transparent and regular communication, demonstrating 
                           progress against the targets laid out at our Capital Markets Day. 
 
 
. The CMD in April 2023 provided further support and 
understanding                    . Enhance understanding of colleague engagement through more 
                           regular surveys throughout the year and continuing our regular 
                           listening groups.

Value Proposition

If investment in our motoring product value proposition and group value perception is insufficient to retain existing customers and/or attract new ones, and/or we lose market share to online retailers and discounters, the impact could be a loss of sales volume. Pricing decisions will be important in the current environment. There is a risk that investing in price without a corresponding increase in volume leads to a diminution of financial returns and equally that increasing prices outside of market movements, could damage our value perception. 

Current Mitigation                                 Focus in 2024 
                                          . Maintaining an agile trading 
. Our strategy emphasises the importance of creating value for customers by     plan, flexing promotions to respond 
delivering advice and services alongside the sale of a product and during the year to a changing customer landscape. 
we rolled out solution selling across the business to ensure that we were meeting 
customers needs. 
                                          . Enhancing our financial services 
                                          proposition to offer more flexible 
. We also invested to support customers in a cost of living crisis, reducing    payment options to customers. 
thousands of prices across our motoring category and launching our "Never Beaten On 
Price" campaign on a number of fitted product categories, including tyres. In 
addition, we continued to improve our financial services offering, cycle to work 
proposition and pre-loved bike offer, making our products accessible to more    . Growing and enhancing the 
customers.                                     Motoring Loyalty Club to help even 
                                          more customers enjoy savings and 
                                          benefits. 
Our value proposition was further enhanced by the Motoring Loyalty Club, which grew 
to 1.7m members during the year. This provided members with access to a wide range 
of benefits and discounts.                             Introducing dynamic pricing in 
                                          garages to enable customers to make 
                                          their own choices around price and 
                                          convenience.

Brand Appeal and Market Share

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

