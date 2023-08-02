

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported first half profit before tax of $4.8 million compared to $40.3 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 0.87 compared to 5.65. Adjusted profit before tax declined to $14.8 million from $49.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 2.10 compared to 6.90.



For the six months ended 30 June 2023, revenue was $223.9 million, a decline of 20% from previous year.



The Board's expectations remain unchanged for the full year, albeit, the trading performance will be materially more weighted to the second half than usual. The Board is continuing to pursue a progressive dividend policy targeting cover of 2 to 2.5 times adjusted earnings.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken