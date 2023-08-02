Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
[02.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,619,000.00
EUR
0
207,959,999.43
8.8048
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
|
01.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,861.01
88.8751
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,983,031.14
102.5034
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,998,400.64
108.3182
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,968,691.18
105.9424
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,526,345.36
102.8889
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,173,592.73
97.0309
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,414,443.23
10.1956
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,738,444.29
10.0613