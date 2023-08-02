

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust plc (FEV.L) Wednesday reported net return on ordinary activities before tax of 155.35 million pounds for the first half of the year compared with a loss of 174.06 million pounds in the comparable period a year ago, driven by gains on investments as well as derivative.



Gains on investments were 94.64 million pounds compared with 172.87 million pounds loss a year ago, and gains on derivative were 36.84 million pounds compared with loss of 29.4 million pounds last year.



Net profit was 152.43 million pounds or 37.29p per share compared with loss of 176.3 million pounds or 42.89p per share in the previous year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.26p per share, up from 3.08p las year, to be paid on October 27 to shareholders on the register on September 22.



