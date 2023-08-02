Vape Superstore Introduces Same Day Delivery to Birmingham, Manchester & Leeds, Powered by 100% Electric Vehicles

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vape Superstore , a leading London-based vape company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its delivery services to include same day delivery to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. As part of the company's commitment to sustainability, all parcels will be transported using Stuart's 100% electric vehicles, ensuring a greener and cleaner delivery process.

With the introduction of same day delivery, Vape Superstore aims to provide an enhanced customer experience by offering a convenient and efficient service to its valued customers residing in Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. This expansion allows Vape Superstore to reach a wider audience, ensuring that customers in these major cities receive their vape products promptly and hassle-free.

One of the key highlights of this new delivery service is Vape Superstore's dedication to sustainability. By utilising Stuart's 100% electric vehicles for the same day parcel transportation, the company significantly reduces its carbon footprint, contributing to the overall efforts of creating a cleaner environment. Vape Superstore firmly believes in the importance of corporate social responsibility and aims to lead the way in environmentally friendly practices within the vape industry.

"We are delighted to introduce same day delivery services to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds," said Ed Swain, Managing Director at Vape Superstore. "We understand the importance of providing fast and reliable delivery options to our customers, while also prioritising sustainability. By utilising electric vehicles, we aim to reduce our environmental impact and contribute to a greener future."

Vape Superstore's same day delivery service to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds will be available for all orders placed before 11am, Monday through Friday. Customers can browse and shop from an extensive selection of vape products, including e-liquids, vape kits, coils, and accessories, on the company's user-friendly website.

For more information about Vape Superstore's same day delivery service or to place an order, please see here: https://www.vapesuperstore.co.uk/blogs/news/expanding-our-same-day-delivery

About Vape Superstore:

Vape Superstore is a reputable London-based vape company dedicated to providing high-quality vape products and exceptional customer service. With a wide range of e-liquids, vape kits, coils, and accessories, Vape Superstore caters to both beginner and experienced vapers. The company prides itself on its commitment to sustainability and actively supports environmentally friendly practices, including the use of 100% electric vehicles for parcel delivery.

