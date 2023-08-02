



Toyota City, Japan, Aug 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has unveiled the new Land Cruiser "250" Series to the world, with the launch planned for the first half of 2024 in Japan. Also announced today is the heavy-duty Land Cruiser "70", which will make its return to Japan this coming winter as a regular model in the range. This will result in all three Land Cruiser series again being available in Japan.Highlights:- Since its launch in 1951, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people in places that can only be reached in the Land Cruiser, a vehicle that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. It has been developed and refined over more than 70 years as one of Toyota's signature models, based on the actual usage situations of global customers.- The 250 Series is a core Land Cruiser model that returns to the car's origin, a vehicle that is simple and sturdy, and helps fulfill both customers' lifestyle choices and practical needs.- It comes with the following evolved features.1. Improved basic performance as an off-roader through adoption of the GA-F platform2. Various powertrains to achieve powerful driving performance and environmental performance worthy of a Land Cruiser3. Interior and exterior styling that fuses traditional and modern in a functional package4. Class-leading advanced safety performanceFor the full press release, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/39526684.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.