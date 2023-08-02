DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.7955 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 201509682 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 261788 EQS News ID: 1693929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)