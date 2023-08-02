The British company Sends announced a summer special offer for Internet acquiring services.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - PSP Sends is an FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) that offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions since 2017. Its core services include internet acquiring, IBAN issuance and card payouts. Clients can use services and control financial activity through the web and app versions.





In July and August 2023, Sends released a summer promotion, offering new clients a reduced acquiring fee of just 1%. This is a perfect opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to expand business via online payment acceptance.

"We clearly understand that it is hard for beginners to find a perfect financial service provider. The payment market is huge with many offers," said Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends. "But with Sends summer promotion, we offer a win-win strategy. Businesses have an opportunity to lower their acquiring costs and enhance their financial performance, and we can prove our client-oriented approach. Our support team will provide a fast onboarding process for you."

In addition to Internet acquiring, Sends facilitates multicurrency business account openings for European-based companies. Opening a SEPA/UK Local Payments bank account is available within 48 hours after submitting the necessary documents.

To learn more about Sends and its special offer, please visit www.sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

**The '1% Acquiring Fee' offer is valid only from 1st July till 31st August 2023. Beginning September 1st, 2023, the maximum possible rate for Internet acquiring will be adjusted to 3%, depending on the turnover.

