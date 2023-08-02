DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.0966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69224 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN Sequence No.: 261903 EQS News ID: 1694161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 02, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)