

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japanese electronics company, on Wednesday registered a decline in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst a fall in sales and weak demand.



For the three-month period to June 30, the electronic device maker posted a net income attributable to owners of parent of 14.725 billion yen or 38.76 yen per share, compared with 31.413 billion yen or 82.67 yen per share, posted for the same period of previous year.



Pre-tax earnings were at 21.012 billion yen, lesser than last year's 43.872 billion yen.



Operating profit stood at 26.302 billion yen as against 44.603 billion yen of previous year period.



Sales for the quarter moved down to 503.399 billion yen from 510.504 billion yen of 2022.



Looking ahead, citing lesser than expected sales, the company has revised down its full year guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, TDK now expects its net profit attributable to owners of parent at 105 billion yen against its previous expectation of 147 billion yen.



The company now projects operating income of 150 billion yen, lesser than its previous outlook of 190 billion yen. TDK has also revised down its sales guidance to 1.970 trillion yen from previous expectation of 2.020 trillion yen.



For full year, TDK aims to pay a total dividend of 116 yen per share, which includes an interim dividend of 58 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 58 yen per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the company had paid an Annual dividend of 106 yen per share.



