



KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp, NYSE: ZEPP), a leading specialist in smart wearables and health technology, proudly announces the global debut of its latest innovation, the Amazfit Bip 5. Boasting the most substantial screen among global offerings, the Amazfit Bip 5 is the first in the Bip series to integrate the versatile Zepp OS. This feature-rich smartwatch sets a new benchmark in user experience, far exceeding expectations for entry-level devices.Student of Oneworld Hanxin College, Ms. Michelle Yoong, praises the Amazfit Bip 5's affordability and customization features. "The cream white of the Amazfit Bip 5 is simply stunning. For a budget-conscious student like me, it offers excellent value. The large screen perfectly displays all critical information, from my personal data to direct messages and more. Moreover, with over 70 stylish watch faces, it offers impressive customisation options, even allowing me to upload personal photos to the watch. It's fantastic!"Ms. Cassandra, an executive at The Interview Media Group, lauds the Amazfit Bip 5's practicality. She shares, "The built-in microphone and speaker enable Bluetooth phone calls directly from the watch, streamlining my life significantly. It also monitors my health, gives reminders and tracks menstrual cycle, which is invaluable during my fast-paced work week."The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91" ultra-large high-resolution touchscreen and the cutting-edge Zepp OS 2.0, supporting 70+ apps, including 30+ mini games. Other smart features like Amazon Alexa, Morning updates, and a slightly curved glass screen, for a more natural view, enhance the user experience. It even supports a Portrait Watch Face option, allowing users to switch to up to three uploaded pictures.As the most advanced smartwatch in the Bip series, the Amazfit Bip 5 leverages the health-focused Zepp OS 2.0 and the BioTracker PPG sensor, enabling 24-hour blood oxygen saturation monitoring, along with heart rate and stress levels. Users can set alerts for these three metrics and are notified if abnormal readings are detected.The Amazfit Bip 5 doesn't hold back when it comes to fitness, featuring over 120 workout modes. Users can auto-detect seven sports, or access real-time sports data read-outs via the built-in speaker for a smarter workout experience.Even after the workout, the Amazfit Bip 5 continues to impress. The incorporation of Amazfit's PeakBeats algorithm offers a detailed analysis of exercise data like VO2 Max. Users can then share this information with fitness apps like adidas Running and Strava, through the Zepp App.From 5-8 August, the Amazfit Bip 5 is exclusively available on Shopee at a special launch price of RM319 for the first 200 Bip 5, with the price set at RM329 thereafter.AvailabilityAll featured Amazfit products are available for purchase at Amazfit's e-commerce partner platform https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Shopee-BIP5 and https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Lazada-BIP5.Source: AmazfitCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.