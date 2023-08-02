Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 6 B (411/23)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 3, 2023. Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 6 B ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS TO 6 B ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020388650 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 299437 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before January 23 2024, per share. Maximum issue price 0,2 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota value per B-share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip January 23, 2024 - February 6, 2024 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 2, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.