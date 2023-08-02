Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
02.08.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 6 B (411/23)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from
August 3, 2023. 



Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 6 B
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CLS TO 6 B               
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020388650              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  299437                 
-------------------------------------------------------



Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately   
      before January 23 2024, per share.                  
     Maximum issue price 0,2 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota  
      value per B-share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 
      new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip January 23, 2024 - February 6, 2024                  
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   February 2, 2024                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
