CDR-Life AG: CDR-Life Announces Second Milestone Achievement with Boehringer Ingelheim in Developing Antibody Fragment-based Therapeutics for Geographic Atrophy

Companies are partnered to advance a novel therapy with the aim to preserve sight for people living with blinding retinal disease

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Aug. 02, 2023today announced a milestone payment triggered by the achievement of a development milestone with a partnered antibody fragment-based drug candidate that could significantly slow down the progression of geographic atrophy (GA). Boehringer Ingelheim and CDR-Life entered a collaboration and licensing agreement in May 2020 and announced the selection of an antibody fragment-based therapeutic candidate in September 2021.

GA is a progressive, irreversible retinal disease and one of the leading causes of blindness in people over 65 years of age. It occurs in people living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and affects approximately eight million people globally.

"This milestone is continued validation of the expertise of our team to identify high quality antibody fragment-based drug candidates across a broad range of therapeutic applications," said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. "Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim has proven successful and will hopefully bring life-changing new treatments for people living with this devastating disease."

In addition to partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim, CDR-Life is building its own pipeline of novel antibody fragment-based T cell engagers against solid tumors. By uniquely targeting the major histocompatibility complex (MHC), CDR-Life is able to access a new class of intracellular tumor antigens to engage T cells. The company's first of several therapeutic candidates in development, CDR404, targets MAGE-A4 and is anticipated to enter the clinic in 2024.

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing highly specific antibody therapeutics to target intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Our versatile MHC-targeted antibody platform increases access to a vast array of antigens that were not previously addressable, to develop a pipeline of first in class therapeutics across a broad range of solid tumors. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to redirect and activate the patient's own immune system to eliminate their tumors.


