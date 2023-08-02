Anzeige
DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) 
Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Aug-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) 
DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.471 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1392934 
CODE: AGHG LN 
ISIN: LU2355200523 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2355200523 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AGHG LN 
Sequence No.:  261937 
EQS News ID:  1694297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

