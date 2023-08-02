DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2G LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 587.1013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 295441 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN Sequence No.: 261939 EQS News ID: 1694341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 02, 2023