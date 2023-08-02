Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Freename announces its membership in OMA3. The goal is to drive domain names interoperability within the rapidly expanding Metaverse Industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of seamless connectivity and enhanced user experiences in the metaverse.

The Role of Web3 Domains in the Metaverse and Web3 Industry.

Web3 domains play a crucial role in defining digital identities within the metaverse and the broader web3 industry. Beyond serving as simple usernames, these domains act as the essential connectors and facilitators of key functionalities within the web3 ecosystem. They offer users the capability to access metaverses, engage in decentralized email communication, and conduct secure peer-to-peer decentralized payments. Additionally, web3 domains empower the creation of fully decentralized websites that can be seamlessly navigated on widely used search engines like Chrome and Brave. Embracing web3 domains opens up new possibilities for a more interconnected, secure, and user-centric digital experience within the dynamic realm of web3 technology.

Why Web3 Domains Interoperability is Important.

Web3 Domains interoperability unlocks a myriad of possibilities, including cross-platform communication, asset portability, and seamless social interactions. Users can retain ownership of their virtual assets, such as avatars, collectibles, and virtual real estate, regardless of the platform they are on. This newfound freedom empowers creators, businesses, and individuals to break down barriers, establish a global presence, and collaborate across multiple Metaverse environments.

Moreover, as the Metaverse evolves into an integral part of the digital landscape, standardization is vital for maintaining a secure and trustworthy ecosystem. By adhering to interoperability standards, the industry can establish a framework for data exchange, security protocols, and authentication mechanisms, bolstering user confidence and fostering responsible innovation.

Freename's Commitment to Advancing Metaverse Interoperability:

As a pioneer in the digital identity sector, Freename is dedicated to creating solutions that empower users to navigate the Metaverse seamlessly. By joining forces with OMA3, Freename reaffirms its commitment to advancing Metaverse interoperability and contributing to the development of an open and accessible Metaverse ecosystem.

Freename brings its expertise in decentralized identity and naming systems to the alliance, collaborating with other industry leaders to establish robust standards for Web3 Domains interoperability. Through this partnership, Freename aims to empower users with true ownership and control of their virtual identities, enabling them to traverse the Metaverse with ease and confidence.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

About OMA3: OMA3 is an international consortium based in Switzerland dedicated to enabling the open, interoperable, and user-owned metaverse. To meet this goal OMA3 produces specifications, runs open source projects, and operates Web3 infrastructure. OMA3 membership is open to all organizations aligned with its mission.

