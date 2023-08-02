

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



Earnings: -$131 million in Q2 vs. $787 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.09 billion in Q2 vs. $3.32 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,150 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $12,450 - $12550 Mln



