StarkMeta (SMETA) is a Singapore-based startup game company that has successfully integrated generative AI (ChatGPT) with Unreal Engine 5 and Web3 metaverse games for the first time. Its native token, SMETA, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 3, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing StarkMeta

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of StarkMeta (SMETA), a Singapore-based startup game company that has successfully integrated generative AI (ChatGPT) with Unreal Engine 5 and Web3 metaverse games for the first time. Now, players can explore a vast city, enjoy social networking with friends, select products they want through the AI assistant in the store, or create their own products. Additionally, by integrating with XR (extended reality) devices, they can experience even more immersive gaming.

The platform supports various operating systems and offers a near-perfect social community. StarkMeta optimizes smart contracts for metaverse games and has gained a large user base and numerous partnerships. They prioritize developer-friendly tools for integrating blockchain and Web3 wallets. Their vision is to revolutionize gaming and social interactions by connecting the metaverse with reality.

StarkMeta is creating the next-generation XR metaverse using advanced technologies like Unreal Engine 5, Metahuman, Extended Reality (XR), Web3 (Blockchain), and Generative AI. They aim to offer highly detailed worlds, realistic characters, immersive experiences, decentralized governance, and diverse content creation. Through motion capture studios and AI motion capture, they ensure intelligent and lifelike avatar motions.

StarkMeta is a team of industry veterans with a mission to create a unique Web3 metaverse that integrates XR devices for immersive experiences. They collaborate with famous brands, celebrities, and governments to build an ultra-realistic metaverse, seamlessly connecting the real and virtual worlds. Led by CEO Jaian Cuttari, they have a strong community and significant partnerships.

About SMETA Token

Based on ERC20, SMETA has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 3, 2023, investors who are interested in SMETA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

