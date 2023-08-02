Triumph Group: Triumph Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (" TRIUMPH " or the "Company") today reported preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended June 30, 2023 .

First Quarter Fiscal 2024

Net sales of $327.1 million ; Organic sales growth of 14%

Operating income of $18.7 million with operating margin of 5.7%; adjusted operating income of $24.4 million with adjusted operating margin of 7.5%

Net loss of ($12.8) million, or ($0.19) per share; adjusted net loss of ($7.0) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDAP of $35.6 million with Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 10.9%

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Reaffirmed expected net sales of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting 7 - 10% organic growth

Updated operating income of $159.0 million to $174.0 million, reflecting operating margin of 11 - 12%

Reaffirmed adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 15 - 16%

Reaffirmed expected cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million ; free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million

"Building off our positive momentum from fiscal 2023, TRIUMPH generated its fifth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth driven by continued strong commercial aftermarket and improving OEM demand," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Free cash use was in line with our expectations and was impacted by seasonality due to increased working capital necessary to support higher deliveries. We continue to expect free cash flow to improve over the course of the year. With a growing and profitable backlog, TRIUMPH is well positioned to continue to grow organically and improve profitability, while also benefitting from the positive trends across our end markets."

Mr. Crowley continued, "As TRIUMPH continues to focus on deleveraging and optimizing its capital structure, the company recently completed the successful redemption of its warrants, increasing cash by $85 million and reducing debt by $14 million . TRIUMPH remains on track to deliver profitable growth and achieve its full year guidance as the Company is executing on its financial and operational goals."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Overview





Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions)

2023



2022

Commercial OEM

$ 117.2



$ 168.5

Military OEM



65.8





57.0

Total OEM Revenue



183.0





225.5















Commercial Aftermarket



87.6





63.2

Military Aftermarket



47.6





50.9

Total Aftermarket Revenue



135.2





114.1















Non-Aviation Revenue



8.3





9.2

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



0.6





0.5

Total Net Sales*

$ 327.1



$ 349.4

* Differences due to rounding











Note> Aftermarket sales include both repair & overhaul services and spare parts sales.











Excluding impacts from divestitures and exited or sunsetting programs, organic Commercial OEM sales increased $8.7 million, or 8.1% and included increased production volumes on Boeing 787 and 737 programs, offset by reductions across other commercial rotorcraft programs.

Military OEM sales increased $8.8 million, or 15.5%, all of which were organic, primarily due to increased sales related to the CH-53K, V-22, and UH-60 programs.

Commercial Aftermarket sales increased $24.5 million, or 38.7%. Excluding impacts from divestitures, organic Commercial Aftermarket sales increased $25.9 million, or 42.5%, driven by the continued improvement in overall air travel metrics, favorably impacting both repair and overhaul services and spare part sales on an equal basis.

Military aftermarket sales decreased $3.3 million, or 6.6%, all of which was organic, driven by reduced sales across several fixed wing platforms and reduced spares on rotorcraft platforms relative to the prior year, partially offset by increased repairs on rotorcraft platforms.

First quarter operating income of $18.7 million includes $1.9 million of shareholder cooperation costs and a $3.8 million reduction of the prior period gain on sale of assets and businesses. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was ($12.8) million or ($0.19) per share and includes $0.1 million in debt extinguishment losses.

TRIUMPH's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax



After-tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ (11.0)



$ (12.8)



$ (0.19)

Adjustments

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



3.8





3.8





0.06

Shareholder cooperation expenses



1.9





1.9





0.03

Debt extinguishment losses



0.1





0.1





0.00

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP

$ (5.2)



$ (7.0)



$ (0.10)



The number of shares used in computing loss per share for the first quarter of 2024 was 66.3 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.74 billion, up 10% from prior fiscal year end. This increase was primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, cash flow used in operations was $63.7 million, which was in line with expectations previously provided and reflects seasonality due to increased working capital to support higher fiscal 2024 deliveries.

Potential Adjustments

We are currently evaluating the final accounting and process around the working capital components of recent legacy Aerospace Structures divestitures and related transition services agreements, which could result in non-cash adjustments to reported amounts, including gain or loss on sale of assets and businesses. At this time, we do not anticipate that potential adjustments would be material to the reported periods. We plan to provide an update upon completion of this evaluation process. These potential adjustments do not relate to previously disclosed indemnification claims related to the sale of the Stuart facility, which have been resolved in part at this time.

Conference Call

TRIUMPH will hold a conference call today, August 2nd, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the first quarter of fiscal 2024 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com . A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at https://www.triumphgroup.com/filings-financial/quarterly-results . An audio replay will be available from August 2nd to August 9th by calling (844) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode #2972802.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings and our evaluation of potential adjustments to reported amounts, as described above. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 .

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





June 30,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2023



2022

Net sales

$ 327,145



$ 349,384

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



240,734





272,400

Selling, general & administrative



55,786





51,745

Depreciation & amortization



8,118





9,806

Restructuring costs



-





699

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



3,820





-

Operating income



18,687





14,734

Interest expense and other, net



38,447





31,912

Debt extinguishment losses



64





-

Warrant remeasurement gain



(8,001)





-

Non-service defined benefit income



(820)





(8,586)

Income tax expense



1,750





1,750

Net loss

$ (12,753)



$ (10,342)

Loss per share - basic:











Net loss

$ (0.19)



$ (0.16)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



66,347





64,820

Loss per share - diluted:











Net loss

$ (0.19)



$ (0.16)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



66,347





64,820



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

June 30,

2023



Audited

March 31,

2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 146,318



$ 227,403

Accounts receivable, net



163,649





196,775

Contract assets



112,657





103,027

Inventory, net



429,386





389,245

Prepaid and other current assets



19,716





17,062

Current assets



871,726





933,512

Property and equipment, net



168,437





166,800

Goodwill



510,855





509,449

Intangible assets, net



71,737





73,898

Other, net



32,115





31,185

Total assets

$ 1,654,870



$ 1,714,844

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,313



$ 3,162

Accounts payable



149,107





197,932

Contract liabilities



47,882





44,482

Accrued expenses



144,452





151,348

Current liabilities



344,754





396,924

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,677,603





1,688,620

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



314,154





359,375

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,444





7,268

Other noncurrent liabilities



57,369





60,053

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 69,964,040

and 65,432,589 shares issued and outstanding



70





65

Capital in excess of par value



1,019,891





964,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(546,106)





(554,646)

Accumulated deficit



(1,220,309)





(1,207,556)

Total stockholders' deficit



(746,454)





(797,396)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,654,870



$ 1,714,844



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022

Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (12,753)



$ (10,342)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



8,118





9,806

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(575)





(523)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses



3,820





-

Other amortization included in interest expense



1,368





1,562

Provision for credit losses



534





200

Warrants remeasurement gain



(8,001)





-

Share-based compensation



3,622





1,578

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



32,519





4,474

Contract assets



(10,180)





(8,638)

Inventories



(39,818)





(19,190)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,830)





(7,538)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(42,441)





(56,352)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(1,262)





(8,322)

Other, net



3,155





255

Net cash used in operating activities



(63,724)





(93,030)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(6,401)





(3,044)

Payments on sale of assets and businesses



(6,848)





(2,322)

Investment in joint venture



(1,515)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(14,764)





(5,366)

Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



2,000





-

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations



(763)





(990)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(1,438)





-

Payment of common stock issuance costs, net of proceeds



(803)





-

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

minimum tax obligation



(1,235)





(3,442)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,239)





(4,432)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(358)





(3,414)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(81,085)





(106,242)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



227,403





240,878

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 146,318



$ 134,636



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





June 30,

SEGMENT DATA

2023



2022

Net sales:











Systems & Support

$ 290,575



$ 254,643

Interiors



36,583





94,753

Elimination of inter-segment sales



(13)





(12)





$ 327,145



$ 349,384

Operating income:











Systems & Support

$ 45,784



$ 33,151

Interiors



(2,563)





(2,301)

Corporate



(20,912)





(14,538)

Share-based compensation expense



(3,622)





(1,578)





$ 18,687



$ 14,734

Operating margin %











Systems & Support



15.8 %



13.0 % Interiors



(7.0) %



(2.4) % Consolidated



5.7 %



4.2 %













Depreciation and amortization^:











Systems & Support

$ 6,940



$ 7,521

Interiors



683





1,696

Corporate



495





589





$ 8,118



$ 9,806

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:











Systems & Support

$ (575)



$ (523)





$ (575)



$ (523)































FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public filings and earning releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measures that we disclose are Adjusted EBITDA, which is our net income (loss) before interest and gains or losses on debt extinguishment, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, consideration payable to customer related to divestitures, legal judgments and settlements, gains/loss on divestitures, gains/losses on warrant remeasurements and warrant-related transaction costs, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization (including impairment of long-lived assets), other non-recurring impairments, and the effects of certain pension charges such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawals, and other early retirement incentives; and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is Adjusted EBITDA, before pension expense or benefit (excluding pension charges already adjusted in Adjusted EBITDA). We disclose Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and a reportable segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations with our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measures and, as such, we believe that the U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to such measures is net income (loss). In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income (loss) the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss). In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income (loss) set forth below, in our earnings releases, and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the U.S. GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities, partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income (loss) has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are measures of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of noncash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, and nonoperating items, such as interest, income taxes, pension and other postretirement benefits, provides additional information about our cost structure and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts, and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide financial measures by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures as compared with net income from continuing operations:

Gains or losses from sale of assets and businesses may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units or other assets. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Warrants remeasurement gains or losses and Warrant-related transaction costs may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect the mark-to-market changes in the fair value of our Warrants and the costs associated with Warrants issuance or settlement. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Consideration payable to a customer related to a divestiture may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects consideration paid to facilitate the ultimate sale of operating units. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Shareholder cooperation expenses may be useful for investors to consider because they represent certain costs of corporate governance that may be incurred periodically when reaching cooperative agreements with shareholders. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Legal judgments and settlements, when applicable, may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Non-service defined benefit income or expense from our pension and other postretirement benefit plans (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawal, and early retirement or other incentives) may be useful for investors to consider because they represent the cost of postretirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the noncash earnings on the fair value of off-market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of trade names, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

The amount of interest expense and other, as well as debt extinguishment gains or losses, we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other and debt extinguishment gains or losses to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):





Three Months Ended





June 30,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2023



2022

Net loss

$ (12,753)



$ (10,342)

Add-back:











Income tax expense



1,750





1,750

Interest expense and other, net



38,447





31,912

Debt extinguishment losses



64





-

Warrant remeasurement gain



(8,001)





-

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture



-





17,185

Shareholder cooperation expenses



1,905





-

Loss on sales of assets and businesses, net



3,820





-

Share-based compensation



3,622





1,578

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(575)





(523)

Depreciation and amortization



8,118





9,806

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$ 36,397



$ 51,366

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)



(820)





(8,586)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 35,577



$ 42,780

Net sales

$ 327,145



$ 349,384

Net income margin



(3.9) %



(3.0) % Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.9 %



11.7 %















FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Interiors



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (12,753)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(820)



















Income tax expense



1,750



















Warrant remeasurement gain, net



(8,001)



















Debt extinguishment losses



64



















Interest expense and other, net



38,447



















Operating income (loss)

$ 18,687



$ 45,784



$ (2,563)



$ (24,534)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



3,820





-





-





3,820

Shareholder cooperation expenses



1,905





-





-





1,905

Share-based compensation



3,622





-





-





3,622

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(575)





(575)





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



8,118





6,940





683





495

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 35,577



$ 52,149



$ (1,880)



$ (14,692)

Net sales

$ 327,145



$ 290,575



$ 36,583



$ (13)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.9 %



18.0 %



(5.1) %

n/a



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Interiors



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (10,342)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(8,586)



















Income tax expense



1,750



















Interest expense and other, net



31,912



















Operating income (loss)

$ 14,734



$ 33,151



$ (2,301)



$ (16,116)

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture



17,185





-





17,185





-

Share-based compensation



1,578





-





-





1,578

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(523)





(523)





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



9,806





7,521





1,696





589

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 42,780



$ 40,149



$ 16,580



$ (13,949)

Net sales

$ 349,384



$ 254,643



$ 94,753



$ (12)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



11.7 %



15.8 %



14.8 %

n/a





























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (11,003)



$ (12,753)



$ (0.19)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



3,820





3,820





0.06

Shareholder cooperation expenses



1,905





1,905





0.03

Debt extinguishment losses



64





64





0.00

Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ (5,214)



$ (6,964)



$ (0.10)



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (8,592)



$ (10,342)



$ (0.16)

Adjustments:

















Restructuring costs (cash based)



699





699





0.01

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



17,185





17,185





0.26

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 9,292



$ 7,542



$ 0.12

*Difference due to rounding.

















^Recorded in net sales.



















Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022

Operating income - GAAP

$ 18,687



$ 14,734

Adjustments:











Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



3,820





-

Restructuring costs (cash based)



-





699

Shareholder cooperation expenses



1,905





-

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture



-





17,185

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$ 24,412



$ 32,618

Adjusted operating margin - non-GAAP



7.5 %



8.9 %





Fiscal 2024 ($ in millions)

Guidance Operating Income

$159.0 - $174.0 Adjustments:



Loss on sale of assets and businesses

$4.0 Shareholder cooperation expenses

$2.0 Depreciation & Amortization

$38.0 Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

($3.0) Share-based compensation

$10.0 Adjusted EBITDAP - non-GAAP

$210.0 - $225.0

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Fiscal 2024

Guidance $ in millions

2023



2022





Cash used in operating activities

$ (63.7)



$ (93.0)



$ 60.0 - $ 80.0 Less:















Capital expenditures



(6.4)





(3.0)



$ (25.0) - $ (30.0) Free cash (use) flow*

$ (70.1)



$ (96.1)



$ 35.0 - $ 50.0 * Differences due to rounding



































SOURCE Triumph Group