Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2023

In Q2 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.7 million euros increasing 3% year-on-year. The 2023 half-year net profit was 4.5 million euros, which is 18% less than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 10.2%.

Inbank's loan and subscription portfolio increased by 30% compared to Q2 2022 reaching 937.4 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 36% and reached 965.7 million euros by the end of Q2. At the end of Q2 2023, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.17 billion euros.

Inbank gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 183.6 million euros, which is 31% more than a year ago and nearly 30 million euros more than during Q1 2023. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 5% reaching 74.1 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 41.9 million euros. Green finance sales recovered strongly to 27.9 million euros which is a 135% increase from the low of Q2 2022. Subscription solutions also showed strong annual growth of 32%, reaching 15 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 14% and reached 24.7 million.

By the end of Q2, Inbank had 5,400 active partners and the number of active contracts reached 891,000.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

'Once again Inbank sales results broke record levels, with the best-ever sales result in the Baltics and a strong recovery in Poland. We also started to see some early results from the Czech market. In combination with a growing credit portfolio and a slower increase in funding costs, Inbank also reached a record quarterly income of 14.9 million euros. After a rather challenging 18 months of rising rates and geopolitical instability, Inbank quarterly profit is on the rise again with 2.7 million euros.

At the end of May, Inbank issued 11.1 million euros of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a 12% interest rate. The issue was nearly twice oversubscribed from the original target by 55 individual and institutional investors. AT1 bonds strengthened the Inbank capital base and our total capital ratio at the end of the second quarter reached 15.1%.

In June 2023, Inbank signed an agreement to acquire an additional 12.7% stake in the full-service vehicle rental company Mobire Group. As a result, Inbank owns 65.7% of the company. We believe that there will be profound changes in how cars will be sold and owned in the future. By increasing the stake in Mobire, Inbank is able to participate in these changes more directly, and therefore offer better products to our wide range of partners and customers.

The higher interest rate environment has been a headwind for Inbank financial performance over the last 18 months. Nevertheless, we have chosen to invest in our growth. We have successfully entered the Czech market and are launching a range of new products this year, including a subscription service for mobiles, tablets, laptops and e-bikes. We continue our 12th consecutive year as a profitable company while navigating severe market changes and unprecedented external events.

We remain confident that the superiority of our products and digital processes will provide the biggest competitive advantage over the longer term. Judging by our record sales and gains in market share during the last 12 months, we feel that the strength of our embedded finance platform will enable Inbank not only to win in existing markets but also to challenge new European markets.'



Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2023 and for Q2

Total assets EUR 1.17 billion

Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 937.4 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 965.7 million

Total equity EUR 106.5 million

Net profit EUR 2.7 million

Return on equity 10.2%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6 months 2023 6 months 2022 Interest income based on EIR 22 986 14 937 43 590 28 758 Interest expense -10 947 -3 817 -20 326 -6 764 Net interest income 12 039 11 120 23 264 21 994 Fee and commission income 1 205 826 2 328 1 531 Fee and commission expenses -1 174 -789 -2 213 -1 591 Net fee and commission income/expenses 31 37 115 -60 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 23 342 -34 158 Foreign exchange rate losses 205 -226 288 -253 Net losses from financial items 228 116 254 -95 Other operating income 9 701 6 746 17 948 12 643 Other operating expenses -7 128 -4 923 -13 219 -9 035 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 14 871 13 096 28 362 25 447 Personnel expenses -4 134 -3 476 -8 171 -6 748 Marketing expenses -867 -783 -1 665 -1 346 Administrative expenses -2 711 -2 071 -5 118 -3 859 Depreciations, amortisation -1 578 -1 094 -2 972 -2 103 Total operating expenses -9 290 -7 424 -17 926 -14 056 Profit before profit from associates and impairment

losses on loans 5 581 5 672 10 436 11 391 Share of profit from associates 361 -82 394 -140 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 485 -3 087 -6 614 -5 660 Profit before income tax 2 457 2 503 4 216 5 591 Income tax 218 108 310 -39 Profit for the period 2 675 2 611 4 526 5 552 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -291 -61 -336 35 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 384 2 550 4 190 5 587

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2022 Assets Due from central banks 126 344 126 990 79 484 Due from credit institutions 9 650 18 345 13 442 Investments in debt securities 31 269 8 415 8 994 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 7 37 153 Loans and advances 873 513 755 100 673 566 Investments in associates 209 1 065 816 Assets classified as held for sale 0 0 4 203 Other financial assets 5 113 3 387 2 350 Tangible assets 62 536 48 533 34 368 Right of use assets 22 345 23 247 25 354 Intangible assets 28 318 26 249 24 265 Other assets 10 504 5 961 6 690 Deferred tax assets 3 973 3 166 2 764 Total assets 1 173 781 1 020 495 876 449 Liabilities Customer deposits 965 692 828 894 708 727 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 4 0 0 Other financial liabilities 56 114 55 240 49 417 Current tax liability 0 0 95 Deferred tax liability 103 187 73 Other liabilities 3 583 3 680 2 871 Subordinated debt securities 41 799 30 570 30 540 Total liabilities 1 067 295 918 571 791 723 Equity Share capital 1 026 1 026 997 Share premium 31 855 31 855 30 436 Statutory reserve 103 100 100 Other reserves 1 384 1 421 1 782 Retained earnings 72 118 67 522 51 411 Total equity 106 486 101 924 84 726 Total liabilities and equity 1 173 781 1 020 495 876 449

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 871,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

