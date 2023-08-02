DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Results of EGM

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Results of EGM 02-Aug-2023 / 11:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 1^st August 2023 (For Immediate Release) Re: Results of EGM The Directors of the Company wish to announce that in relation to the resolutions as detailed in the notice of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "EGM Notice") sent to shareholders on July 21, 2023, the required majority of votes in favour of resolutions was not reached. Thus, no decisions on agenda resolutions were made. Shareholders will be notified once some subsequent decision is made by Directors. Enquiries: Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Telephone: +352 4 767 (Luxembourg) 5999 IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Telephone: +353 1 697 1684

