Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
02.08.2023 | 12:40
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Results of EGM 
02-Aug-2023 / 11:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
1^st August 2023 (For Immediate Release) 
Re: Results of EGM 
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that in relation to the resolutions as detailed in the notice of an 
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "EGM Notice") sent to shareholders on July 21, 2023, 
the required majority of votes in favour of resolutions was not reached. Thus, no decisions on agenda resolutions were 
made. Shareholders will be notified once some subsequent decision is made by Directors. 
Enquiries: 
 
Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management     Telephone: +352 4 767 
(Luxembourg)                 5999 
 
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited    Telephone: +353 1 697 
                       1684

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649825 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RUSB 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  261954 
EQS News ID:  1694393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)

