

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate declined somewhat in July after a slight increase in the prior month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in July from 4.2 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 111,900 in July from 115,500 in June. A year ago, it was 111,800.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 10.7 percent from 10.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken