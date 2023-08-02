Prosafe SE: Q2 2023 results and audiocast on 17 August 2023

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2023 results on 17 August 2023 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2023 report and the Q2 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



Reese McNeel, Interim CEO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audiocast. The audiocast can be followed at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audiocast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

Stavanger, 2 August 2023
Prosafe SE