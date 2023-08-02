DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on September 11, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.

Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining, said, " As we close the first half of 2023, our consolidated operating and financial results have generally been well aligned to our initial expectations with output from Çöpler, Marigold and Puna partially offsetting the slower start to the year at Seabee. In the second half of the year, we expect all four of our operations to deliver improved consolidated production of approximately four hundred thousand gold equivalent ounces at reduced costs, resulting in strong free cash flow generation. While we are tracking to the lower end of our consolidated production guidance as a result of Seabee's year-to-date performance, it is pleasing to see the mine positioned for an improved second half, particularly as production levels and grades improved in July.

Given our expectations for a strong second half of 2023, we have been very active with our capital returns program, repurchasing over $45 million of our shares in the first half of the year. Combined with our base dividend, we are on track to exceed $100 million in capital returns in 2023, or a 3.4% yield.

From a growth perspective, we continue to advance technical work to support anticipated updated life of mine plans at Çöpler and Marigold. In addition, we initiated waste stripping activities at Çakmaktepe Extension and remain on track for first gold production from the project within the year. Finally, at Hod Maden, initial site preparation activities are currently underway and we continue to expect an updated technical report and construction decision for the project in 2024. Overall, SSR Mining remains in a position of strength, supported by a significant cash position, key growth catalysts and the tailwind of improving production and free cash flow into the end of 2023."

______________________________ (1) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before working capital adjustments, free cash flow, free cash flow before changes in working capital, total cash, net cash (debt), cash costs and AISC per ounce sold (a common measure in the mining industry), to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights: (1)

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Operating performance tracking well against full-year guidance: The Company delivered second quarter 2023 production of 156,625 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,155 per gold equivalent ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,633 per gold equivalent ounce. Year-to-date production is 303,518 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,224 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,663 per gold equivalent ounce. In the second half of 2023, the Company expects production to be evenly distributed over the balance of the year. The Company's consolidated 2023 production guidance of 700 to 780 thousand gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,055 to $1,115 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,365 to $1,425 per gold equivalent ounce remains unchanged.

Silver production was 2.3 million ounces in the second quarter of 2023 at cost of sales of $18.02 per ounce of silver and AISC of $17.41 per ounce of silver. Puna again delivered solid process plant performance, with throughput averaging more than 4,600 tonnes per day during the second quarter. ESG and Sustainability Report: On April 14, 2023, the Company published its fifth annual ESG and Sustainability Report. The report provided a comprehensive overview of how SSR Mining manages sustainability across its business, detailed specific achievements from 2022 as well as outlined the commitments the Company made for 2023.

Financial and Operating Highlights

A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 are presented below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Results Revenue $ 301,026 $ 319,583 $ 615,640 $ 675,029 Cost of sales $ 170,640 $ 164,928 $ 369,937 $ 318,448 Operating income $ 52,929 $ 70,095 $ 89,914 $ 185,965 Net income $ 122,376 $ 67,519 $ 151,380 $ 143,625 Net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 74,866 $ 58,488 $ 104,679 $ 126,051 Basic net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 Diluted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.49 $ 0.57 Adjusted attributable net income (2) $ 75,103 $ 66,800 $ 96,376 $ 132,742 Adjusted basic attributable net income per share (2) $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.47 $ 0.62 Adjusted diluted attributable net income per share (2) $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.60 Cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital (2) $ 104,265 $ 105,602 $ 195,134 $ 236,369 Cash generated by operating activities $ 80,343 $ 32,838 $ 83,310 $ 95,025 Cash used in investing activities $ (179,860) $ (29,860) $ (231,741) $ (57,745) Cash used in financing activities $ (72,945) $ (63,234) $ (111,134) $ (116,683) Operating Results Gold produced (oz) 128,902 135,500 251,723 292,510 Gold sold (oz) 124,916 146,329 251,027 303,508 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,269 1,967 4,284 3,270 Silver sold ('000 oz) 1,857 1,771 4,238 3,532 Lead produced ('000 lb) (3) 10,193 8,889 21,554 16,192 Lead sold ('000 lb) (3) 9,805 8,874 23,175 19,087 Zinc produced ('000 lb) (3) 1,748 1,507 4,227 3,350 Zinc sold ('000 lb) (3) 1,033 1,367 4,720 4,495 Gold equivalent produced (oz) (3) 156,625 159,262 303,518 333,201 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (3) 147,705 167,201 302,262 346,893 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,963 $ 1,861 $ 1,932 $ 1,870 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 24.61 $ 19.64 $ 23.92 $ 21.75 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold (4) $ 1,155 $ 986 $ 1,224 $ 918 Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (2, 4) $ 1,108 $ 933 $ 1,157 $ 851 AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold (2, 4) $ 1,633 $ 1,267 $ 1,663 $ 1,177 Financial Position June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,243 $ 655,453 Current assets $ 1,155,380 $ 1,376,435 Total assets $ 5,739,479 $ 5,254,657 Current liabilities $ 203,677 $ 279,252 Total liabilities $ 1,127,751 $ 1,128,458 Working capital (5) $ 951,703 $ 1,097,183 (2) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital, cash costs and AISC per ounce sold to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to net income, cost of sales, and cash generated by operating activities, which are the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (3) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (4) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (5) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

Çöpler, Türkiye (amounts presented on 100% basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 52,031 51,390 107,105 122,030 Gold sold (oz) 49,197 57,846 107,211 130,271 Ore mined (kt) 1,184 674 2,363 1,685 Waste removed (kt) 4,841 6,173 10,216 11,308 Total material mined (kt) 6,025 6,847 12,579 12,993 Strip ratio 4.1 9.2 4.3 6.7 Ore stacked (kt) 154 148 342 210 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 1.46 0.90 1.33 0.87 Ore milled (kt) 680 611 1,404 1,256 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 2.34 2.55 2.40 2.95 Gold recovery (%) 89.1 87.2 88.4 87.1 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,979 $ 1,863 $ 1,934 $ 1,869 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,117 $ 1,091 $ 1,209 $ 965 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (6) $ 1,107 $ 1,078 $ 1,196 $ 948 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (6) $ 1,384 $ 1,253 $ 1,404 $ 1,087 (6) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Çöpler produced 52,031 and 51,390 ounces of gold, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Çöpler produced 107,105 and 122,030 ounces of gold, respectively. Gold sold was less than gold produced during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of timing of sales due to Turkish holiday closures during the last week of the quarter, which resulted in a buildup of finished goods inventory. Second quarter 2023 cost of sales of $1,117 per ounce and AISC of $1,384 per ounce were in line with expectations resulting in year-to-date cost of sales of $1,209 per ounce and AISC of $1,404 per ounce.

Planned maintenance in the Çöpler sulfide plant will be completed in the third quarter of 2023, and no further maintenance is planned until 2024. The Çakmaktepe Extension project remains on track to achieve first production within 2023, with initial waste stripping activities underway. Technical work for the Çöpler expansion project continues to advance, including updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and an updated technical report. In the second half of 2023, Çöpler's production profile is expected to be 50 to 55% weighted to the fourth quarter reflecting the maintenance shutdown in the third quarter.

Marigold, USA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 60,443 45,769 112,422 79,557 Gold sold (oz) 60,389 45,983 111,686 82,937 Ore mined (kt) 5,042 4,100 10,409 8,920 Waste removed (kt) 15,648 20,576 32,678 40,364 Total material mined (kt) 20,690 24,676 43,086 49,284 Strip ratio 3.1 5.0 3.1 4.5 Ore stacked (kt) 5,042 4,100 10,409 8,920 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 0.52 0.67 0.47 0.52 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,950 $ 1,857 $ 1,933 $ 1,860 Cost of sales costs ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,059 $ 1,097 $ 1,061 $ 1,075 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (7) $ 1,063 $ 1,099 $ 1,065 $ 1,076 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (7) $ 1,656 $ 1,458 $ 1,659 $ 1,505 (7) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Marigold. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Marigold produced 60,443 and 45,769 ounces of gold, respectively. Higher production for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the prior year, is attributable to more tonnes stacked and the timing of leach recoveries. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Marigold produced 112,422 and 79,557 ounces of gold, respectively. Second quarter 2023 cost of sales of $1,059 per ounce and AISC of $1,656 per ounce were in line with expectations resulting in year-to-date cost of sales of $1,061 per ounce and AISC of $1,659 per ounce.

With the mine stacking more typical ore in 2023, leach cycles have now returned to normal and no further delays to gold recovery are expected going forward. The sustaining capital spent year-to-date was primarily allocated to the purchase of four new haul trucks that will be used to support waste stripping activities. Marigold remains on track for its $81 million full-year sustaining capital guidance.

Seabee, Canada Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 16,428 38,341 32,196 90,923 Gold sold (oz) 15,330 42,500 32,130 90,300 Ore mined (kt) 119 97 218 199 Ore milled (kt) 105 99 218 194 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 5.25 12.06 4.91 14.85 Gold recovery (%) 96.9 98.0 96.5 98.4 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,960 $ 1,862 $ 1,931 $ 1,882 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,192 $ 447 $ 1,293 $ 392 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (8) $ 1,192 $ 449 $ 1,294 $ 394 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (8) $ 1,690 $ 628 $ 1,960 $ 611 (8) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Seabee. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Seabee produced 16,428 and 38,341 ounces of gold, respectively. Lower production for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the prior year, is attributable to lower grades mined and processed as Seabee continued to rebound from unplanned maintenance downtime in the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Seabee produced 32,196 and 90,923 ounces of gold, respectively. Second quarter 2023 cost of sales of $1,192 per ounce and AISC of $1,690 were above expectations reflecting the lower production.

As guided, sustaining capital spend at Seabee was concentrated in the first half of the year as a result of the winter road season. Processed grades improved in July, positioning Seabee for a stronger second half of 2023.

Puna, Argentina Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,269 1,967 4,284 3,270 Silver sold ('000 oz) 1,857 1,771 4,238 3,532 Lead produced ('000 lb) 10,193 8,889 21,554 16,192 Lead sold ('000 lb) 9,805 8,874 23,175 19,087 Zinc produced ('000 lb) 1,748 1,507 4,227 3,350 Zinc sold ('000 lb) 1,033 1,367 4,720 4,495 Gold equivalent sold ('000 oz) (9) 22,789 20,872 51,235 43,385 Ore mined (kt) 510 505 859 852 Waste removed (kt) 1,524 2,311 3,508 4,389 Total material mined (kt) 2,034 2,816 4,367 5,241 Strip ratio 3.0 4.6 4.1 5.2 Ore milled (kt) 419 419 834 792 Silver mill feed grade (g/t) 175.5 152.4 166.5 137.7 Lead mill feed grade (%) 1.18 1.01 1.25 1.02 Zinc mill feed grade (%) 0.36 0.33 0.40 0.37 Silver mill recovery (%) 96.1 95.6 96.0 95.4 Lead mill recovery (%) 93.4 92.9 93.9 92.3 Zinc mill recovery (%) 52.7 41.7 57.8 46.3 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 24.61 $ 19.64 $ 23.92 $ 21.75 Cost of sales ($/oz sold) $ 18.02 $ 18.29 $ 18.95 $ 19.31 Cash costs ($/oz silver sold) (10) $ 14.40 $ 13.54 $ 14.41 $ 13.30 AISC ($/oz silver sold) (10) $ 17.41 $ 15.23 $ 16.84 $ 14.95 (9) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (10) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Puna. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Puna produced 2.3 million and 2.0 million ounces of silver, respectively with the year-over-year increase primarily driven by higher mill feed grade. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Puna produced 4.3 million and 3.3 million ounces of silver, respectively. Second quarter 2023 cost of sales of $18.02 per ounce of silver sold and AISC of $17.41 per ounce of silver sold were in line with expectations.

Dividend Declaration

On August 2, 2023 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on September 11, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

The dividend payment applies to holders of SSR Mining's common shares, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol SSRM, and to holders of its CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs"), which trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol SSR. Each CDI confers a beneficial interest in one common share. Therefore, CDI holders are entitled to a dividend calculated on the same basis as the holders of SSR Mining's common shares.

SSR Mining has sought and been granted a temporary waiver of certain of the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. Under the authority of the waiver, the processing of conversions of common shares to CDIs, or CDIs to common shares, lodged on or after or after August 11, 2023, will be deferred until after the record date of August 14, 2023. The key dates with respect to the dividend are as follows:

Last date for processing requests to convert CDIs into common shares and to convert common shares into CDIs before the record date for the dividend August 10, 2023 CDIs trade on the ASX on an ex-dividend basis August 11, 2023 Common shares trade on the TSX and Nasdaq on an ex-dividend basis August 11, 2023 Record date for the dividend August 14, 2023 Processing recommences for requests to convert CDIs into common shares and to convert common shares into CDIs August 15, 2023 Common share dividend payment date (in Canada and the United States) September 11, 2023 Payment of dividend to CDI holders (in Australia) September 12, 2023

Payments to Canadian shareholders will be made in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the record date as reported by the Bank of Canada. Payments to other shareholders will be made in U.S. dollars. For CDI holders, payments will be made in Australian dollars, and it is expected to be based on the prevailing exchange rate sourced from the wholesale foreign exchange market on or around 5 business days after the record date.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures to assist in understanding the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are employed by us to measure our operating and economic performance and to assist in decision-making, as well as to provide key performance information to senior management. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders will find this information useful to evaluate our operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP performance measures do not have any standardized meaning. These performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements.

Cash costs, AISC per ounce sold, adjusted attributable net income (loss), free cash flow, and net cash are Non-GAAP Measures with no standardized definition under U.S GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure - Net Cash and Liquidity

Net cash and net debt are used by management and investors to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. The Company believes that net cash is a useful measure for shareholders as it helps evaluate the strength of liquidity and available cash.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net cash:

As of (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,243 $ 655,453 Restricted cash $ 33,560 $ 218,999 Total cash $ 412,803 $ 874,452 Short and long term portion of term loan $ 35,000 $ 70,000 Face value of 2019 convertible note $ 230,000 $ 230,000 Other debt $ 508 $ 1,797 Total debt $ 265,508 $ 301,797 Net cash (debt) $ 147,295 $ 572,655

In addition to net cash and net debt, the Company also uses Total liquidity to measure its financial position. Total liquidity is calculated as Cash and cash equivalents plus Restricted cash and borrowing capacity under current revolving credit facilities, including accordion features. As of June 30, 2023, no borrowings were outstanding on the Company's $200.0 million credit facility with a $100.0 million accordion feature.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Total liquidity:

As of (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,243 $ 655,453 Restricted cash $ 33,560 $ 218,999 Total cash $ 412,803 $ 874,452 Borrowing capacity on credit facility $ 200,000 $ 200,000 Borrowing capacity on accordion feature of credit facility $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Total liquidity $ 712,803 $ 1,174,452

Non-GAAP Measure - Cash Costs and AISC

The Company uses cash costs per ounce of precious metals sold to monitor its operating performance internally. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is Cost of sales. The Company believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about its underlying cash costs of operations and the impact of by-product credits on its cost structure. The Company also believes it is a relevant metric used to understand its operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. When deriving the cost of sales associated with an ounce of precious metal, the Company includes by-product credits. Thereby allowing management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold and silver production. In calculating cash costs per ounce, the Company also excludes the impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of its underlying operations.

AISC includes total Cost of sales incurred at the Company's mining operations, which forms the basis of cash costs. Additionally, the Company includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation costs, reclamation cost accretion and amortization, and general and administrative expenses. This measure seeks to reflect the ongoing cost of gold and silver production from current operations; therefore, expansionary capital and non-sustaining expenditures are excluded. Certain other cash expenditures, including tax payments and financing costs are also excluded.

The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing gold and silver from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders with additional information about its operating performance and ability to generate cash flows. It allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures and to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows.

When deriving the number of ounces of precious metal sold, the Company considers the physical ounces available for sale after the treatment and refining process, commonly referred to as payable metal, as this is what is sold to third parties.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Cost of sales to Cash costs and AISC:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (11) $ 54,949 $ 63,965 $ 18,272 $ 33,454 $ - $ 170,640 By-product credits $ (500) $ (37) $ (14) $ (10,462) $ - $ (11,013) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 276 $ 19 $ 3,749 $ - $ 4,044 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 54,449 $ 64,204 $ 18,277 $ 26,741 $ - $ 163,671 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 10,511 $ 31,312 $ 6,872 $ 2,477 $ - $ 51,172 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 1,354 $ 3,829 $ - $ 2,299 $ - $ 7,482 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 427 $ 666 $ 761 $ 765 $ - $ 2,619 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,326 $ - $ - $ 37 $ 14,899 $ 16,262 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 68,067 $ 100,011 $ 25,910 $ 32,319 $ 14,899 $ 241,206 Gold sold (oz) 49,197 60,389 15,330 - - 124,916 Silver sold (oz) - - - 1,856,600 - 1,856,600 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (12) 49,197 60,389 15,330 22,789 - 147,705 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,117 1,059 1,192 1,468 N/A 1,155 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 1,107 1,063 1,192 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 14.40 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,107 1,063 1,192 1,173 N/A 1,108 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,384 1,656 1,690 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 17.41 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,384 1,656 1,690 1,418 N/A 1,633 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (11) $ 63,095 $ 50,422 $ 19,015 $ 32,396 $ - $ 164,928 By-product credits $ (743) $ (22) $ (41) $ (11,836) $ - $ (12,642) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 142 $ 117 $ 3,433 $ - $ 3,692 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 62,352 $ 50,542 $ 19,091 $ 23,993 $ - $ 155,978 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 8,104 $ 15,331 $ 7,386 $ 2,427 $ - $ 33,248 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 1,346 $ 618 $ - $ 115 $ - $ 2,079 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ (133) $ 557 $ 209 $ 432 $ - $ 1,065 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 800 $ 1 $ 8 $ 15 $ 18,644 $ 19,468 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 72,469 $ 67,049 $ 26,694 $ 26,982 $ 18,644 $ 211,838 Gold sold (oz) 57,846 45,983 42,500 - - 146,329 Silver sold (oz) - - - 1,771,455 - 1,771,455 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (12) 57,846 45,983 42,500 20,872 - 167,201 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,091 1,097 447 1,552 N/A 986 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 1,078 1,099 449 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 13.54 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,078 1,099 449 1,150 N/A 933 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,253 1,458 628 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 15.23 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,253 1,458 628 1,293 N/A 1,267 (11) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

(12) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. Gold equivalent ounces sold may not add based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (13) $ 129,595 $ 118,506 $ 41,537 $ 80,299 $ - $ 369,937 By-product credits $ (1,367) $ (74) $ (24) $ (28,476) $ - $ (29,941) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 459 $ 49 $ 9,247 $ - $ 9,755 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 128,228 $ 118,891 $ 41,562 $ 61,070 $ - $ 349,751 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 17,214 $ 64,434 $ 20,007 $ 5,307 $ - $ 106,962 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 2,115 $ 683 $ - $ 3,371 $ - $ 6,169 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 854 $ 1,311 $ 1,416 $ 1,530 $ - $ 5,111 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 2,062 $ - $ - $ 89 $ 32,652 $ 34,803 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 150,473 $ 185,319 $ 62,985 $ 71,367 $ 32,652 $ 502,796 Gold sold (oz) 107,211 111,686 32,130 - - 251,027 Silver sold (oz) - - - 4,238,140 - 4,238,140 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (14) 107,211 111,686 32,130 51,235 - 302,262 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,209 1,061 1,293 1,567 N/A 1,224 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 1,196 1,065 1,294 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 14.41 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,196 1,065 1,294 1,192 N/A 1,157 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,404 1,659 1,960 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 16.84 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,404 1,659 1,960 1,393 N/A 1,663 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (13) $ 125,679 $ 89,157 $ 35,425 $ 68,187 $ - $ 318,448 By-product credits $ (2,207) $ (63) $ (77) $ (28,569) $ - $ (30,916) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 177 $ 207 $ 7,366 $ - $ 7,750 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 123,472 $ 89,271 $ 35,555 $ 46,984 $ - $ 295,282 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 14,479 $ 33,566 $ 19,261 $ 4,640 $ - $ 71,946 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 1,728 $ 935 $ - $ 165 $ - $ 2,828 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 262 $ 1,070 $ 351 $ 863 $ - $ 2,546 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,714 $ 1 $ 11 $ 163 $ 33,818 $ 35,707 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 141,655 $ 124,843 $ 55,178 $ 52,815 $ 33,818 $ 408,309 Gold sold (oz) 130,271 82,937 90,300 - - 303,508 Silver sold (oz) - - - 3,531,842 - 3,531,842 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (14) 130,271 82,937 90,300 43,385 - 346,893 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 965 1,075 392 1,572 N/A 918 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 948 1,076 394 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 13.30 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 948 1,076 394 1,083 N/A 851 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,087 1,505 611 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 14.95 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,087 1,505 611 1,217 N/A 1,177 (13) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

(14) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. Gold equivalent ounces sold may not add based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Cost of sales to Cash costs and AISC used in our 2023 guidance announced in a news release dated February 9, 2023:

(operating guidance 100% basis) (15) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Gold production koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 - - 600 - 670 Silver production Moz - - - 8.0 - 9.0 - 8.0 - 9.0 Gold equivalent production koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 100 - 110 - 700 - 780 Gold sold koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 - - 600 - 670 Silver sold Moz - - - 8.0 - 9.0 - 8.0 - 9.0 Gold equivalent sold koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 100 - 110 - 700 - 780 Cost of sales (GAAP) (16) $M 265 - 290 270 - 290 78 - 88 150 - 160 - 763 - 828 By-product credits + treatment & refining costs $M (2 ) - - (32 ) - (34 ) Cash cost (non-GAAP) $M 263 - 288 270 - 290 78 - 88 118 - 128 - 729 - 794 Sustaining capital expenditures (17) $M 45 81 33 15 - 174 Sustaining exploration expenditures $M 4 6 - 3 - 13 Reclamation cost accretion & amortization $M 2 2 4 2 - 10 General & administrative $M - - - - 68 - 73 68 - 73 All-in sustaining cost (non-GAAP) $M 314 - 339 359 - 379 115 - 125 138 - 148 68 - 73 994 - 1,064 Cost of sales per ounce (GAAP) (18) $/oz 1,070 - 1,100 1,000 - 1,030 810 - 840 18.00 - 19.50 - 1,055 - 1,115 Cash cost per ounce (non-GAAP) (18) $/oz 1,060 - 1,090 1,000 - 1,030 810 - 840 14.00 - 15.50 - 1,015 - 1,075 All-in sustaining cost per ounce (non-GAAP) (18) $/oz 1,245 - 1,295 1,315 - 1,365 1,160 - 1,210 16.25 - 17.75 - 1,365 - 1,425 Growth capital expenditures $M 40 - 2 - - 42 Growth exploration and resource development expenditures (19) $M 27 20 21 5 9 81 Total growth capital $M 67 20 23 5 9 123 (15) Figures may not add due to rounding. Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining. (16) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (17) Excludes sustaining exploration and evaluation expenditures. Includes approximately $9 million in lease payments at Çöpler. Includes $19 million in underground mine development at Seabee. (18) Çöpler, Marigold and Seabee costs per ounce based on gold ounces sold; Puna costs per ounce based on silver ounces sold. Gold equivalent ounces sold are used in the calculation for total costs per ounce. (19) Growth exploration and resource development expenditures are shown on a 100% basis, of which SSR Mining attributable amount totals $76 million.

Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted Attributable Net Income (loss)

Adjusted attributable net income (loss) and adjusted attributable net income (loss) per share are used by management to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. We believe this measure is also useful for shareholders to assess the Company's operating performance. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders and Net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders. Adjusted attributable net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the after-tax impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company's underlying operations, including impairment charges; inflationary impacts on tax balances; transaction, integration, and SEC conversion expenses; and other non-recurring items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (GAAP) $ 74,866 $ 58,488 $ 104,679 $ 126,051 Interest saving on convertible notes, net of tax $ 1,236 $ 1,230 $ 2,456 $ 2,446 Net income used in the calculation of diluted net income per share $ 76,102 $ 59,718 $ 107,135 $ 128,497 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income and adjusted net income per share Basic 204,680 212,600 205,723 212,512 Diluted 217,320 225,084 218,347 224,962 Net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (GAAP) Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.49 $ 0.57 Adjustments: Foreign exchange loss (gain) (20) $ - $ 4,869 $ - $ 8,156 Artmin transaction and integration costs $ 377 $ - $ 377 $ - SEC conversion costs $ - $ - $ - $ 1,217 Change in fair value of marketable securities $ 746 $ 2,876 $ (1,120) $ 3,799 Loss (gain) on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment $ 810 $ 757 $ 1,050 $ 1,341 Income tax impact related to above adjustments $ (109) $ (945) $ 30 $ (1,653) Foreign exchange (gain) loss and inflationary impacts on tax balances (20) $ (1,587) $ 755 $ (10,741) $ (6,169) Other tax adjustments (21) $ - $ - $ 2,101 $ - Adjusted net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) $ 75,103 $ 66,800 $ 96,376 $ 132,742 Adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.47 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.60 (20) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company no longer adjusts for the effects of foreign exchange gains and losses. (21) Represents charges related to a one-time tax imposed by Türkiye to fund earthquake recovery efforts, offset by a release of an uncertain tax position.

Non-GAAP Measure - Free Cash Flow

The Company uses free cash flow, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital, and free cash flow before changes in working capital to supplement information in its condensed consolidated financial statements. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the Company's cash resources. The Company calculates free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending from cash generated by operating activities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 80,343 $ 32,838 $ 83,310 $ 95,025 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment $ (57,935) $ (17,000) $ (117,177) $ (51,492) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 22,408 $ 15,838 $ (33,867) $ 43,533

We also present operating cash flow before working capital adjustments and free cash flow before working capital adjustments as non-GAAP cash flow measures to supplement our operating cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP) measures. We believe presenting both operating cash flow and free cash flow before working capital adjustments, which reflects an exclusion of net changes in operating assets and liabilities, will be useful for investors because it presents cash flow that is actually generated from the continuing business. The Company calculates cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital by adjusting cash provided by operating activities by the net change in operating assets and liabilities. The Company also calculates free cash flow before changes in working capital by deducting cash capital spending from cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow before changes in working capital:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash generated by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 80,343 $ 32,838 $ 83,310 $ 95,025 Net change in operating assets and liabilities $ 23,922 $ 72,764 $ 111,824 $ 141,344 Cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 104,265 $ 105,602 $ 195,134 $ 236,369 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment $ (57,935) $ (17,000) $ (117,177) $ (51,492) Free cash flow before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 46,330 $ 88,602 $ 77,957 $ 325,139

