ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today reported second quarter 2023 results

Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.09 vs. $1.34 in the prior year; $3.72 vs. $2.97 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

Agribusiness results driven by strong execution throughout the value chains

Strong Refined and Specialty Oils performance in line with last year

Accelerated strategy with agreement to combine with Viterra

Increasing full-year adjusted EPS outlook to at least $11.75 per share

Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered strong results as we successfully navigated a highly dynamic quarter through agility and discipline, capturing opportunities while continuing to serve our customers at both ends of the value chain. Our team remained flexible, leveraging our global footprint and connectivity to optimize margins and utilization as market conditions evolved over the quarter.

"We look forward to our announced combination with Viterra, which will accelerate our strategy to bring us even closer to farmers with expanded direct origination, while also broadening our global processing and distribution network to better serve our consuming customers. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, with a focus on driving further adoption of sustainable practices in global food, feed and fuel production including low-carbon product streams, regenerative agriculture, and end-to-end traceability across major crops. With enhanced capabilities, a world-class team and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to create value for all our stakeholders."

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Bunge $ 622 $ 206 $ 1,254 $ 894 Net income per common share-diluted $ 4.09 $ 1.34 $ 8.24 $ 5.81 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) $ (0.59 ) $ 1.26 $ (1.43 ) $ 0.87 Certain (gains) & charges (b) $ 0.22 $ 0.37 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 Adjusted Net income per common share-diluted (c) $ 3.72 $ 2.97 $ 6.98 $ 7.23 Core Segment EBIT (c) (d) $ 1,016 $ 408 $ 1,963 $ 1,330 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (114 ) 233 (295 ) 157 Certain (gains) & charges (b) (9 ) 68 (19 ) 80 Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (c) $ 893 $ 709 $ 1,649 $ 1,567 Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (155 ) $ (92 ) $ (235 ) $ (155 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 34 - 34 (29 ) Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (121 ) $ (92 ) $ (201 ) $ (184 ) Non-core Segment EBIT (c) (e) $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Certain (gains) & charges (b) - - - - Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (c) $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 912 $ 322 $ 1,798 $ 1,215 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (114 ) 233 (295 ) 157 Certain (gains) & charges (b) 25 68 15 51 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 823 $ 623 $ 1,518 $ 1,423

(a) Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories, and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity. See note 3 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for details. (b) Certain (gains) & charges included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for details. (c) Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per common share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. (d) Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils and Milling reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities. (e) Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c.

Second Quarter Results

Core Segments

Agribusiness

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 18,257 19,490 36,643 39,560 Net Sales $ 10,875 $ 12,747 $ 21,727 $ 23,978 Gross Profit $ 997 $ 316 $ 1,805 $ 1,180 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (151 ) $ (119 ) $ (283 ) $ (240 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ (64 ) $ (93 ) $ (25 ) $ (84 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 1 $ (13 ) $ (20 ) $ (17 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 7 $ (14 ) $ 18 $ (77 ) Income (loss) from affiliates $ (5 ) $ 16 $ (5 ) $ 30 Segment EBIT $ 785 $ 93 $ 1,490 $ 792 Mark-to-market timing differences (102 ) 224 (285 ) 141 Certain (gains) & charges (9 ) 69 (19 ) 80 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 674 $ 386 $ 1,186 $ 1,013 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (8 ) $ 59 $ (16 ) $ 68 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44

Processing (2)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Processing EBIT $ 586 $ 11 $ 1,223 $ 562 Mark-to-market timing differences (56 ) 175 (279 ) 77 Certain (gains) & charges (4 ) 44 (14 ) 52 Adjusted Processing EBIT $ 526 $ 230 $ 930 $ 691

Higher results in the quarter were primarily driven by softseed crush and strong Brazil soybean origination which also contributed to higher crush results in Brazil and our destination crush operations in Europe and Asia. Results in the US were also higher than last year.

Merchandising (2)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Merchandising EBIT $ 199 $ 82 $ 267 $ 230 Mark-to-market timing differences (46 ) 49 (6 ) 64 Certain (gains) & charges (5 ) 25 (5 ) 28 Adjusted Merchandising EBIT $ 148 $ 156 $ 256 $ 322

Higher results in global oils and grains were more than offset by lower results in our financial services and ocean freight operations, which had difficult comparisons to a particularly strong prior year.

Refined & Specialty Oils

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 2,212 2,328 4,358 4,624 Net Sales $ 3,601 $ 4,445 $ 7,489 $ 8,421 Gross Profit $ 333 $ 325 $ 675 $ 587 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (98 ) $ (87 ) $ (193 ) $ (176 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ 5 $ (8 ) $ 10 $ (8 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (7 ) $ (7 ) $ (11 ) $ (4 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (16 ) $ (5 ) $ (31 ) $ (8 ) Segment EBIT $ 217 $ 218 $ 450 $ 391 Mark-to-market timing differences (10 ) (3 ) (9 ) 3 Certain (gains) & charges - (1 ) - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 207 $ 214 $ 441 $ 394 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ (1 ) $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ (0.01 ) $ - $ -

Refined & Specialty Oils Summary

Higher results in North America driven by food service and fuel demand were offset by slightly lower results in Europe, South America and Asia.

Milling

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 844 1,143 1,665 2,304 Net Sales $ 490 $ 677 $ 1,005 $ 1,280 Gross Profit $ 40 $ 126 $ 71 $ 197 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (24 ) $ (28 ) $ (45 ) $ (52 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ (1 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ 3 Other income (expense) - net $ (2 ) $ - $ (3 ) $ - Segment EBIT $ 14 $ 97 $ 23 $ 147 Mark-to-market timing differences (2 ) 12 (1 ) 13 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 12 $ 109 $ 22 $ 160 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Milling Summary

Lower results in the quarter were primarily driven by our South American operations which were negatively impacted by the small Argentine wheat crop. Segment results in the prior year benefited from effective risk management of our supply chains during a period of high market volatility.

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Gross Profit $ (7 ) $ 3 $ (7 ) $ 8 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (147 ) $ (100 ) $ (252 ) $ (174 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ (6 ) $ (9 ) $ (1 ) $ (9 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ (11 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 21 $ 13 $ 41 $ 32 Income (loss) from affiliates $ (17 ) $ - $ (17 ) $ (1 ) Segment EBIT $ (155 ) $ (92 ) $ (235 ) $ (155 ) Certain (gains) & charges 34 - 34 (29 ) Adjusted Segment EBIT $ (121 ) $ (92 ) $ (201 ) $ (184 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 42 $ - $ 42 $ 18 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.28 $ - $ 0.28 $ 0.11

Corporate

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Corporate EBIT $ (139 ) $ (112 ) $ (226 ) $ (158 ) Certain (gains) & charges 18 - 18 (29 ) Adjusted Corporate EBIT $ (121 ) $ (112 ) $ (208 ) $ (187 )

Other

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Other EBIT $ (16 ) $ 20 $ (9 ) $ 3 Certain (gains) & charges 16 - 16 - Adjusted Other EBIT $ - $ 20 $ 7 $ 3

Corporate and Other Summary

The increase in Corporate expenses in the quarter primarily reflected investments in growth and productivity-related initiatives. Lower Other results related to our captive insurance program and Bunge Ventures.

Non-core Segments

Sugar & Bioenergy

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Net Sales $ 72 $ 57 $ 136 $ 121 Gross Profit $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 $ 4 Income (loss) from affiliates $ 47 $ 4 $ 66 $ 36 Segment EBIT $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Sugar & Bioenergy Summary

Results included a $39 million benefit from the reversal of a valuation allowance. In addition, improved results reflect higher sugar prices that more than offset lower ethanol prices.

Cash Flow

Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 472 $ (4,457 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) 79 3,311 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted $ 551 $ (1,146 ) Certain reconciling items to Adjusted funds from operations (4) 809 2,385 Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ 1,360 $ 1,239

(a) On November 16, 2022, Bunge and certain of its subsidiaries amended its trade receivables securitization program from a deferred purchase price ("DPP") structure to a pledge structure. Prior to November 16, 2022, Bunge received a portion of its consideration in the form of beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables. Cash collections of the beneficial interests were classified as investing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Subsequent to November 16, 2022, all consideration is received in cash and classified as an operating activity in the consolidated statements of cash flows, except for transition-related collections of repurchased receivables which are reported as investing activity in Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Cash provided by operations in the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $472 million compared to cash used of $4,457 million in the same period last year. Adjusted for the proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables, cash provided by operating activities was $551 million compared with cash used for operating activities of $1,146 million in the prior year. The higher cash provided by operating activities, adjusted, was primarily driven by net changes in working capital and higher reported net income. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $1,360 million compared to $1,239 million in the prior year.(4)

Income Taxes

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, income tax expense was $381 million compared to $144 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-tax income in 2023 as well as a change in geographic earnings mix.

Outlook(5)

Taking into account first half of the year results and the current margin environment and forward curves, we now expect full-year 2023 adjusted EPS of at least $11.75 per share with potential upside depending on how market conditions evolve over the remainder of the year.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are expected to be up slightly from our prior outlook driven by higher results in Processing, but remain down from last year due to lower expected performance in Merchandising.

In Refined and Specialty Oils, full-year results are expected to be up from our prior outlook and in-line with last year's record performance.

In Milling, full-year results are expected to be lower than our prior outlook and significantly down from a strong prior year.

In Corporate and Other, results are expected to be in line with last year.

In Non-Core, full-year results in our sugar and bioenergy joint venture are expected to be in line

with last year.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2023: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 20% to 24%; net interest expense in the range of $350 to $370 million, which is down from our prior outlook of $360 to $390 million; capital expenditures in the range of $1.0 to $1.2 billion, which is up $200 million from our prior outlook, reflecting the purchase of a US oil refinery during the second quarter; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $415 million.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As the world's leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Additional Financial Information

Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted Segment

EBIT Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Segments: $ 8 $ (58 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.37 ) $ 9 $ (68 ) Agribusiness $ 8 $ (59 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.38 ) $ 9 $ (69 ) Ukraine-Russia War 8 (59 ) 0.06 (0.38 ) 9 (69 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ 1 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 1 Ukraine-Russia War - 1 - 0.01 - 1 Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (42 ) $ - $ (0.28 ) $ - $ (34 ) $ - Impairment of equity method investment (16 ) - (0.11 ) - (16 ) - Acquisition and integration costs (26 ) - (0.17 ) - (18 ) - Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (34 ) $ (58 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (25 ) $ (68 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included a mark-to-market gain of $9 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included $69 million of charges, recorded in Cost of goods sold, resulting from the Ukraine-Russia war, primarily related to losses associated with inventories physically located in occupied territories in Ukraine, or in difficult to access locations with high costs of recovery.

Refined and Specialty Oils

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included a reversal of $1 million of bad debt provisions, recorded in SG&A, previously recorded in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war but for which the underlying receivables were subsequently recovered.

Corporate and Other

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $26 million of acquisition and integration costs (net of $3 million in tax benefits) related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra. Specifically, the Company recorded $11 million of pre-tax charges within Interest expense for financing related fees, and $18 million of pre-tax charges within SG&A for other acquisition and integration related costs.

Certain gains and (charges), year-to-date

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted Segment

EBIT Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Segments: $ 16 $ (68 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.44 ) $ 19 $ (80 ) Agribusiness $ 16 $ (68 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.44 ) $ 19 $ (80 ) Ukraine-Russia Conflict 16 (68 ) 0.11 (0.44 ) 19 (80 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (42 ) $ (18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (34 ) $ 29 Pension settlement - 21 - 0.14 - 29 Bond early redemption - (39 ) - (0.25 ) - - Impairment of equity method investment (16 ) - (0.11 ) - (16 ) - Acquisition and integration costs (26 ) - (0.17 ) - (18 ) - Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (26 ) $ (86 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (15 ) $ (51 )

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included a mark-to-market gain of $19 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $80 million of charges, recorded in Cost of goods sold, resulting from the Ukraine-Russia war, primarily related to losses associated with inventories physically located in occupied territories in Ukraine, or in difficult to access locations with high costs of recovery.

Corporate and Other

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $26 million of acquisition and integration costs (net of $3 million in tax benefits) related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra. Specifically, the Company recorded $11 million of pre-tax charges within Interest expense for financing related fees, and $18 million of pre-tax charges within SG&A for other acquisition and integration related costs.

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included a $29 million gain, at Bunge's 70% share, related to the settlement of one of the Company's international defined benefit pension plans, recorded in Other income (expense) - net.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 also included $39 million of expense (net of $8 million in tax benefits) related to the early redemption of the Company's 4.350% unsecured senior notes due March 15, 2024. In connection with the early redemption, the Company recorded a $47 million pre-tax charge within Interest expense, comprising a $31 million "make-whole" payment and a $16 million loss on the termination and de-designation of related interest rate hedges.

Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 15,049 $ 17,933 $ 30,377 $ 33,813 Cost of goods sold (13,684 ) (17,161 ) (27,831 ) (31,837 ) Gross profit 1,365 772 2,546 1,976 Selling, general and administrative expenses (420 ) (334 ) (773 ) (642 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains (66 ) (110 ) (17 ) (98 ) Other income (expense) - net 12 (6 ) 27 (53 ) Income (loss) from affiliates 25 20 44 65 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1) (4 ) (20 ) (29 ) (33 ) Total Segment EBIT 912 322 1,798 1,215 Interest income 40 11 83 20 Interest expense (129 ) (92 ) (241 ) (203 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (198 ) (36 ) (381 ) (144 ) Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1) (3 ) 1 (5 ) 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1) $ 622 $ 206 $ 1,254 $ 894 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge common shareholders - diluted $ 4.09 $ 1.34 $ 8.24 $ 5.81 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 152 154 152 154

(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,330 $ 1,104 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,599 2,829 Inventories (a) 8,806 8,408 Assets held for sale - 36 Other current assets 4,465 4,381 Total current assets 17,200 16,758 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,152 3,617 Operating lease assets 951 1,024 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 830 830 Investments in affiliates 1,157 1,012 Other non-current assets 1,422 1,339 Total assets $ 25,712 $ 24,580 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt $ 667 $ 546 Current portion of long-term debt 4 846 Trade accounts payable 4,248 4,386 Current operating lease obligations 370 425 Liabilities held for sale - 18 Other current liabilities 3,002 3,379 Total current liabilities 8,291 9,600 Long-term debt 4,278 3,259 Non-current operating lease obligations 529 547 Other non-current liabilities 1,252 1,214 Total liabilities 14,350 14,620 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total equity 11,358 9,956 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 25,712 $ 24,580 (a) Includes readily marketable inventories of $7,196 million and $6,654 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets held for sale includes RMI of zero and $26 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Of the total RMI, $5,898 million and $4,789 million can be attributable to merchandising activities at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) (1) $ 1,288 $ 921 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Impairment charges 22 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt (174 ) (6 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 208 204 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 67 (59 ) (Gain) loss on sale of investments and property, plant and equipment (3 ) - Results from affiliates (61 ) (65 ) Other, net 90 133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 290 (341 ) Inventories (195 ) (2,341 ) Secured advances to suppliers (11 ) 46 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (605 ) 943 Advances on sales (220 ) (54 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (262 ) (159 ) Margin deposits (22 ) (86 ) Recoverable and income taxes, net (87 ) (152 ) Marketable securities 36 285 Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) - (3,443 ) Other, net 111 (283 ) Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 472 (4,457 ) Investing Activities Payments made for capital expenditures (541 ) (212 ) Proceeds from investments 14 87 Payments for investments (20 ) (117 ) Settlement of net investment hedges (48 ) (143 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) 79 3,311 Proceeds from sales of businesses and property, plant and equipment 162 1 Payments for investments in affiliates (130 ) (54 ) Other, net 100 (6 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (384 ) 2,867 Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 149 1,576 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt 99 (578 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options for common shares 4 44 Dividends paid to common and preference shareholders (188 ) (162 ) Contributions from (Return of capital to) noncontrolling interest 33 - Sale of noncontrolling interest - 521 Other, net (5 ) 44 Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 92 1,445 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale 28 63 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale 208 (82 ) Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale - beginning of period 1,152 905 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale - end of period $ 1,360 $ 823 (a) See Quarter Results, Cash Flow Section for details regarding changes to the trade receivables securitization program.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT

Bunge uses segment earnings before interest and tax ("Segment EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual segments. Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT and Total Segment EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-Core reportable segments, and Total reportable segments together with its Corporate and Other activities, respectively. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. Non-Core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-Core reportable segments, together with its Corporate and Other activities.

Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, and Total Segment EBIT, respectively.

Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its reportable segments' operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge

Adjusted Net Income (loss) excludes temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net Income (loss), or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

We also have presented projected Adjusted Net income per common share for 2023. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected Net Income per common share for 2023, the mostly directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure has not been provided due to the inability to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to potentially significant future market price movements over the remainder of the year.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Bunge, to Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 622 $ 206 $ 1,254 $ 894 Interest income (40 ) (11 ) (83 ) (20 ) Interest expense 129 92 241 203 Income tax expense (benefit) 198 36 381 144 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 3 (1 ) 5 (6 ) Total Segment EBIT $ 912 $ 322 $ 1,798 $ 1,215 Agribusiness EBIT $ 785 $ 93 $ 1,490 $ 792 Refined and Specialty Oils EBIT 217 218 450 $ 391 Milling EBIT 14 97 23 $ 147 Core Segment EBIT $ 1,016 $ 408 $ 1,963 $ 1,

330 Corporate and Other EBIT $ (155 ) $ (92 ) $ (235 ) $ (155 ) Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Non-Core Segment EBIT $ 51 $ 6 $ 70 $ 40 Total Segment EBIT $ 912 $ 322 $ 1,798 $ 1,215 Mark-to-market timing difference (114 ) 233 (295 ) 157 Certain (gains) & charges 25 68 15 51 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $ 823 $ 623 $ 1,518 $ 1,423

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 622 $ 206 $ 1,254 $ 894 Mark-to-market timing difference (89 ) 194 (217 ) 132 Certain (gains) and charges: Ukraine-Russia war (8 ) 58 (16 ) 68 Pension settlement - - - (21 ) Bond early redemption - - - 39 Impairment of equity investments 16 - 16 - Acquisition and integration costs 26 - 26 - Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 567 $ 458 $ 1,063 $ 1,112 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted (a) 152 154 152 154 Adjusted Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 3.72 $ 2.97 $ 6.98 $ 7.23 (a) There were less than 1 million anti-dilutive outstanding stock options or contingently issuable restricted stock units excluded in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Adjusted Funds From Operations and Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted

Adjusted FFO is calculated by excluding from Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt, payments for beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables, working capital changes, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests, and mark-to-market timing differences after tax. Adjusted FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge management believes presentation of this measure allows investors to view its cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends without regard to foreign exchange gains and losses, working capital changes and mark-to-market timing differences. This non-GAAP measure is not a measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale, or any other measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP.

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted is calculated by including the Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables with Cash provided by (used for) operating activities. Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Our management believes presentation of this measure allows investors to view our cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends.

Notes

(1) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 622 $ 206 $ 1,254 $ 894 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 20 29 33 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 3 (1 ) 5 (6 ) Net income (loss) $ 629 $ 225 $ 1,288 $ 921

(2) The Processing business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of: global oilseed processing activities, which principally include the origination and crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and fertilizer products through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); fertilizer production; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures. The Merchandising business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of: global grain origination activities, which principally include the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat and barley at our network of grain elevators; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities, and other third parties. (3) Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, readily marketable inventories (RMI), and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically-hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business. (4) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) is as follows:

Six months ended June 30, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 472 $ (4,457 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt? 174 6 Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables - 3,443 Working capital changes? 965 2,142 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests? (34 ) (27 ) Mark-to-Market timing difference, after tax? (217 ) 132 Adjusted FFO $ 1,360 $ 1,239

(5) We have not presented a comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for any full-year 2023 outlook financial measures presented on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis because the information necessary for such presentation is unavailable at this time. The information necessary to prepare the comparable U.S. GAAP presentation could result in significant differences from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release. Please see "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

