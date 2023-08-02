WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023.
"Dynatrace's first quarter results exceeded guidance across all our key metrics, demonstrating the powerful combination of growth and profitability," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "Observability and application security are becoming critical to the success of organizations around the world. Our rapid pace of continuous innovation has made Dynatrace an industry leader for more than a decade. We believe hypermodal AI and developer observability will be catalysts for incremental future growth as they are expected to extend our reach to a wider range of users and accelerate the creation of even more workloads."
First Quarter Fiscal 2024 and Other Recent Business Highlights:
All growth rates are compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Financial Highlights:
- Total ARR of $1,294 million, up 25% on a constant currency basis
- Total Revenue of $333 million, up 25% on a constant currency basis
- Subscription Revenue of $316 million, up 27% on a constant currency basis
- GAAP Operating Income of $34 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $92 million
- GAAP EPS of $0.13 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27, both on a dilutive basis
Business Highlights:
- Analyst recognition: Dynatrace was named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. This is the 13th consecutive time that Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in this report. In addition, Dynatrace was ranked #1 in all six Use Cases for its platform in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability report.
- Platform expansion: We announced an expansion of our Davis AI engine to deliver the observability and security industry's first hypermodal artificial intelligence (AI), converging fact-based predictive and causal AI insights with new generative AI capabilities. We also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rookout to extend the value the Dynatrace platform delivers to engineers and developers working in cloud-native environments with capabilities that enable live and secure debugging of actively running code. This addition will enable developers to improve the quality and security of their releases.
- Extended partnerships: We continue to build momentum with our strategic global system integrators (GSIs). Sales pipeline contribution from one of our largest strategic GSI partners more than doubled when compared to last year. In addition, we announced a new multi-year consumption commitment and go-to-market partnership with Microsoft, which includes joint sales enablement and marketing initiatives to further increase adoption of the Dynatrace platform on Microsoft Azure. We also expanded our collaboration with Red Hat with new integration capabilities between Dynatrace and Red Hat Event-Driven Ansible to automate DevSecOps use cases, including closed-loop problem and security remediation, application healing, and incident response.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Key Operating Metric:
Annualized recurring revenue
$
1,293,895
$
1,031,284
Year-over-Year Increase
25
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
25
%
Revenue:
Total revenue
$
332,886
$
267,273
Year-over-Year Increase
25
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
25
%
Subscription revenue
$
316,454
$
249,558
Year-over-Year Increase
27
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
27
%
GAAP Financial Measures:
GAAP operating income
$
34,288
$
19,094
GAAP operating margin
10
%
7
%
GAAP net income
$
38,188
$
2,114
GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.13
$
0.01
GAAP shares outstanding - diluted
296,387
290,024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
133,903
$
143,098
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Non-GAAP operating income (*)
$
92,075
$
60,315
Non-GAAP operating margin (*)
28
%
23
%
Non-GAAP net income (*)
$
79,045
$
51,842
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (*)
$
0.27
$
0.18
Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted (*)
296,387
290,024
Free Cash Flow (*)
$
123,636
$
136,192
* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.dynatrace.com.
Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of August 2, 2023, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the second quarter and updating guidance for full year fiscal 2024 in the table below. This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2023. The total foreign exchange tailwind for fiscal 2024 is now expected to be approximately $11 million on ARR and $15 million on revenue. Growth rates for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.
All growth rates below are compared to the second quarter and the full year of fiscal 2023.
(In millions, except per share data)
Q2 Fiscal 2024 Guidance
Total revenue
$343 - $346
As reported
23% - 24%
Constant currency
21% - 22%
Subscription revenue
$325 - $328
As reported
25% - 26%
Constant currency
22% - 23%
Non-GAAP operating income
$90 - $93
Non-GAAP operating margin
26% - 27%
Non-GAAP net income
$77 - $81
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$0.26 - $0.27
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
298 - 299
(In millions, except per share data)
Current Guidance
Fiscal 2024
Prior Guidance
Fiscal 2024*
Guidance Change
at Midpoint**
Total ARR
$1,475 - $1,490
$1,475 - $1,490
$-
As reported
18% - 20%
18% - 20%
- bps
Constant currency
18% - 19%
18% - 19%
- bps
Total revenue
$1,400 - $1,415
$1,388 - $1,406
$11
As reported
21% - 22%
20% - 21%
100 bps
Constant currency
20% - 21%
19% - 20%
100 bps
Subscription revenue
$1,326 - $1,341
$1,311 - $1,327
$15
As reported
22% - 24%
21% - 22%
150 bps
Constant currency
21% - 22%
20% - 21%
100 bps
Non-GAAP operating income
$357 - $367
$348 - $358
$9
Non-GAAP operating margin
25.5% - 26%
25% - 25.5%
50 bps
Non-GAAP net income
$309 - $320
$295 - $307
$14
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$1.03 - $1.06
$0.98 - $1.02
$0.05
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
300 - 301
300 - 301
-
Free cash flow
$303 - $312
$303 - $312
$-
Free cash flow margin
22%
22%
- bps
*Prior guidance was issued on May 17, 2023.
**Changes in our guidance for Revenue metrics are rounded to the nearest 50 bps.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
We announce material financial information to our investors using our Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use these channels to disclose information about the company, our planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.
Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.
Constant Currency amounts for ARR, Total Revenue and Subscription Revenue are presented to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Dollar-Based Gross Retention Rate is defined as the ARR from all customers as of one year prior, less contraction and customer churn, divided by the total ARR from one year prior. This metric reflects the percentage of ARR from all customers as of the year prior that has been retained.
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. Our dollar-based net retention rate reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction and churn, and excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Effective the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, we began to exclude the headwind associated with the Dynatrace perpetual license ARR given diminishing impact of perpetual license ARR. We believe that eliminating the perpetual license headwind results in a dollar-based net retention rate metric that better reflects Dynatrace's ability to expand existing customer relationships. Dollar-based net retention rate is presented on a constant currency basis.
Dynatrace Customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures (reflected as "purchase of property and equipment" in our financial statements).
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Mr. McConnell's remarks and statements regarding management's expectations related to the expansion of the company's Davis AI engine, the proposed acquisition of Rookout (the closing of which is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the company's second fiscal quarter which ends on September 30, 2023), the company's extended partnerships, including with Red Hat and Microsoft, future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year 2024. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our revenue growth rates in future periods; market adoption of our product offerings; continued demand for, and spending on, our solutions; our ability to innovate and develop solutions that meet customer needs, including through Davis AI; the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with customers' IT infrastructures; our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our relationships with existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to compete; our ability to maintain successful relationships with partners; security breaches, other security incidents and any real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to grow our business and expand our operations; our ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses and offerings; the effect on our business of the macroeconomic environment, associated global economic conditions and geopolitical disruption; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed on August 2, 2023 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Gartner Disclaimers
1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, 5 July 2023. Dynatrace was recognized as Compuware from 2010-2014.
2) Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, Matt Crossley, Gregg Siegfried, 10 July 2023.
The Gartner content described herein (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this earnings press release), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Revenue:
Subscription
$
316,454
$
249,558
Service
16,432
17,715
Total revenue
332,886
267,273
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription
42,904
32,738
Cost of service
15,542
15,168
Amortization of acquired technology
3,898
3,892
Total cost of revenue
62,344
51,798
Gross profit
270,542
215,475
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
66,282
49,411
Sales and marketing (1)
125,117
105,673
General and administrative (1)
39,094
34,734
Amortization of other intangibles
5,760
6,573
Restructuring and other
1
(10
)
Total operating expenses
236,254
196,381
Income from operations
34,288
19,094
Interest income (expense), net
7,146
(2,175
)
Other income (expense), net
252
(2,250
)
Income before income taxes
41,686
14,669
Income tax expense
(3,498
)
(12,555
)
Net income
$
38,188
$
2,114
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
291,325
286,203
Diluted
296,387
290,024
(1) Prior period results have been updated to allocate depreciation expense to operating expenses based upon location and headcount.
UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$
5,488
$
3,890
Research and development
13,264
7,285
Sales and marketing
13,999
10,076
General and administrative
7,767
7,444
Total share-based compensation
$
40,518
$
28,695
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
700,703
$
555,348
Accounts receivable, net
238,275
442,518
Deferred commissions, current
83,007
83,029
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,443
37,289
Total current assets
1,074,428
1,118,184
Property and equipment, net
54,382
53,576
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
71,226
68,074
Goodwill
1,282,134
1,281,812
Other intangible assets, net
53,915
63,599
Deferred tax assets, net
99,068
79,822
Deferred commissions, non-current
78,053
86,232
Other assets
14,106
14,048
Total assets
$
2,727,312
$
2,765,347
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,065
$
21,953
Accrued expenses, current
156,146
188,380
Deferred revenue, current
721,817
811,058
Operating lease liabilities, current
15,925
15,652
Total current liabilities
899,953
1,037,043
Deferred revenue, non-current
28,710
34,423
Accrued expenses, non-current
30,723
29,212
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
62,692
59,520
Deferred tax liabilities
302
280
Total liabilities
1,022,380
1,160,478
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 293,159,681 and 290,411,108 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively
293
290
Additional paid-in capital
2,053,086
1,989,797
Accumulated deficit
(315,201
)
(353,389
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,246
)
(31,829
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,704,932
1,604,869
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,727,312
$
2,765,347
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
38,188
$
2,114
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation
3,916
2,798
Amortization
9,681
10,571
Share-based compensation
40,518
28,695
Deferred income taxes
(19,327
)
-
Other
(154
)
2,748
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
204,228
151,404
Deferred commissions
8,545
2,079
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(16,426
)
33,096
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(39,641
)
(29,815
)
Operating leases, net
277
(142
)
Deferred revenue
(95,902
)
(60,450
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
133,903
143,098
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(10,267
)
(6,906
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,267
)
(6,906
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of term loans
-
(30,000
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
9,584
8,627
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
13,190
1,275
Equity repurchases
-
(11
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
22,774
(20,109
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,055
)
(7,705
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
145,355
108,378
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
555,348
462,967
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
700,703
$
571,345
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP
Share-based compensation
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
Amortization of other intangibles
Restructuring & other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
62,344
$
(5,488
)
$
(923
)
$
(3,898
)
$
-
$
52,035
Gross profit
270,542
5,488
923
3,898
-
280,851
Gross margin
81
%
84
%
Research and development
66,282
(13,264
)
(2,262
)
-
-
50,756
Sales and marketing
125,117
(13,999
)
(1,552
)
-
-
109,566
General and administrative
39,094
(7,767
)
(466
)
-
(2,407
)
28,454
Amortization of other intangibles
5,760
-
-
(5,760
)
-
-
Restructuring and other
1
-
-
-
(1
)
-
Operating income
$
34,288
$
40,518
$
5,203
$
9,658
$
2,408
$
92,075
Operating margin
10
%
28
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Share-based compensation
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
Amortization of other intangibles
Restructuring & other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
51,798
$
(3,890
)
$
(284
)
$
(3,892
)
$
(350
)
$
43,382
Gross profit
215,475
3,890
284
3,892
350
223,891
Gross margin
81
%
84
%
Research and development (1)
49,411
(7,285
)
(549
)
-
-
41,577
Sales and marketing (1)
105,673
(10,076
)
(598
)
-
-
94,999
General and administrative (1)
34,734
(7,444
)
(211
)
-
(79
)
27,000
Amortization of other intangibles
6,573
-
-
(6,573
)
-
-
Restructuring and other
(10
)
-
-
-
10
-
Operating income
$
19,094
$
28,695
$
1,642
$
10,465
$
419
$
60,315
Operating margin
7
%
23
%
(1) Prior period results have been updated to allocate depreciation expense to operating expenses based upon location and headcount.
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
38,188
$
2,114
Income tax expense
3,498
12,555
Non-GAAP effective cash tax
(18,542
)
(6,407
)
Interest (income) expense, net
(7,146
)
2,175
Cash received from (paid for) interest, net
5,512
(2,066
)
Share-based compensation
40,518
28,695
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
5,203
1,642
Amortization of other intangibles
5,760
6,573
Amortization of acquired technology
3,898
3,892
Transaction, restructuring, and other
2,408
419
(Gain) loss on currency translation
(252
)
2,250
Non-GAAP net income
$
79,045
$
51,842
Share count:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
291,325
286,203
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
296,387
290,024
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
291,325
286,203
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
296,387
290,024
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Net income per share - basic
$
0.13
$
0.01
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.13
$
0.01
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
$
0.27
$
0.18
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.27
$
0.18
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Free Cash Flow ("FCF"):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
133,903
$
143,098
Purchase of property and equipment
(10,267
)
(6,906
)
FCF
$
123,636
$
136,192
