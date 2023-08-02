

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $204 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $4.52 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $4.52 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $14.2 - $14.6 Bln



